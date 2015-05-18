Li Na: Tennis star’s life to hit big screen

By Tom McGowan, CNN
Updated 8:32 AM EDT, Mon May 18, 2015
Li Na retired from tennis in 2014.
Knee problems prompted Li to announce her retirement in September 2014.
Knee problems prompted Li to announce her retirement in September 2014.
Since retiring she's been keeping busy with numerous business interests.
Li's 2011 French Open win made her one of the richest sportswomen in the world.
Li's 2011 French Open win made her one of the richest sportswomen in the world.
After becoming China's first grand slam singles champion in Paris, Li signed a raft of new sponsorship deals.
After becoming China's first grand slam singles champion in Paris, Li signed a raft of new sponsorship deals.
Western brands seized on Li as a way of moving into the Chinese marketplace, which is traditionally one of the hardest to infiltrate.
Western brands seized on Li as a way of moving into the Chinese marketplace, which is traditionally one of the hardest to infiltrate.
Her business interests include movie and book deals, her own clothing line in China with long-time sponsor Nike, appearances in reality television shows
Her business interests include movie and book deals, her own clothing line in China with long-time sponsor Nike, appearances in reality television shows
After winning the 2014 Australian Open Li rose to a career-high No. 2 in the world that same year
After winning the 2014 Australian Open Li rose to a career-high No. 2 in the world that same year
Li was one of the most in-demand players on the WTA Tour, not just because of her nationality but also because of her engaging personality.
Li was one of the most in-demand players on the WTA Tour, not just because of her nationality but also because of her engaging personality.
Li, who has a rose tattoo on her chest, became the first Chinese woman to win a WTA tournament in 2004.
Li, who has a rose tattoo on her chest, became the first Chinese woman to win a WTA tournament in 2004.
When Li reached the finals of the French Open in 2011, it was estimated that over 100 million Chinese watched live TV coverage of the event.
When Li reached the finals of the French Open in 2011, it was estimated that over 100 million Chinese watched live TV coverage of the event.
She has two children with her husband and former coach, Jiang Shan.
She has two children with her husband and former coach, Jiang Shan.
CNN  — 

A heroine breaking the rules to reach the top, who never gave up on her “impossible dream.”

Not the plot of an action blockbuster, but the premise for the latest film immortalizing the life of a sporting great on the silver screen.

Li Na is Asia’s only grand slam singles champion and, after calling time on her tennis career last year, the Chinese star is set to oversee the adaption of her autobiography for the big screen.

Production on the as-yet untitled flick will begin this fall ahead of a planned release early in 2016.

“Li Na had an impossible dream and found a way to turn it into a reality,” renowned Chinese filmmaker Peter Ho-Sun Chan head of We Pictures, said in a statement.

Li Na answers your questions!

“I’m mesmerized by what she has been able to accomplish and what she represents as a symbol of hope for millions of people around the world. I’m more curious at her raison d’etre in China today.”

Li hopes the film will “inspire others to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.”

“I had to make a lot of sacrifices in my life in order to become the best tennis player I could be and the film project makes it all worth it,” said Li, who reached second in the world rankings after turning pro in 1999.

Now aged 33, Li won nine WTA Tour titles during her career, the high points of which were her triumphs at the French Open in 2011 and the 2014 Australian Open.

She called time on her career in September last year due to chronic knee injuries.

In January, Li announced she was expecting her first child with husband, and former coach, Dennis.

Chan’s “American Dreams in China” ranked among China’s top-five grossing films of 2014 and took more than $90 million at the box office.

Read: Li Na answers your questions!

Read: Li Na - ‘Housework is harder than pro tennis!’

