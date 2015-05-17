Flawless Novak Djokovic wins Roman duel with Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer faced off in final of the 2015 Rome Masters Sunday. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/afp/getty images

Federer is one of only two men to defeat Djokovic in 2015. Gabriel Bouys/afp/getty images

Both men started strongly Sunday but Djokovic edged ahead by breaking his opponent in game 10 to take the set 6-4. GABRIEL BOUYS/afp/getty image

Federer dropped serve once more at the beginning of the second set. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Roger Federer keeps his eye on the ball during the final of the 2015 Rome Masters. GABRIEL BOUYS/afp/getty images