Flawless Novak Djokovic wins Roman duel with Roger Federer
1:13 PM ET, Sun May 17, 2015
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer faced off in final of the 2015 Rome Masters Sunday.
Federer is one of only two men to defeat Djokovic in 2015.
Both men started strongly Sunday but Djokovic edged ahead by breaking his opponent in game 10 to take the set 6-4.
Federer dropped serve once more at the beginning of the second set.
Roger Federer keeps his eye on the ball during the final of the 2015 Rome Masters.
Djokovic held on without letting his opponent back into the match to claim the match 6-4 6-3 and the fourth Rome title of his career.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images