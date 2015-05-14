Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Health

Lucas Weaver sheds more than his weight

Updated 6:22 PM ET, Thu May 14, 2015
Share
lucasweaverlucasweaver
1 of 5
Lucas Weaver has lost over a hundred pounds, and now lives a very active life. courtesy lucas weaver
At his heaviest, Weaver weighed 289 pounds and was desperate for change. courtesy lucas weaver
Weaver and his fiancée Lessley Torres. courtesy lucas weaver
Weaver playing Frisbee Golf at Morley Field in San Diego. courtesy lucas weaver
Weaver hikes frequently and enjoys running on the beach. courtesy lucas weaver