Finding 'normal' to defeat cancer

Cheryl Mauthe lies on her couch in pain one day after her lumpectomy in March 2014. The operation involved removing three lymph nodes in her left breast and armpit, causing her more discomfort than she was expecting. Tim Smith

Mauthe's son, Colin, eats a doughnut in the emergency room in March 2014. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2012, two years before his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Tim Smith

According to photographer Tim Smith, Cheryl Mauthe is very conscious about giving her family as normal a life as possible despite the hands they've been dealt. This means taking time to play with her two children -- including daughter Emily, left -- despite how lousy she feels. Tim Smith

After the kids go downstairs to play, the weight of the following day's double mastectomy gets to Cheryl in May 2014. She sobs in the arms of her friend Annie Jago-Fordyce. Tim Smith

Cheryl buries her head in her hands while waiting to meet with the plastic surgeon prior to surgery. Tim Smith

Cheryl is wheeled to an operating room for her double mastectomy and reconstruction. Tim Smith

Monitors keep vigil over Cheryl's vital signs during her 10-hour surgery. Tim Smith

Emily laughs as Cheryl plays with her in the backyard of their home in Manitoba. She is her brother and mother's biggest cheerleader. For weeks after Cheryl's diagnosis, she would make her mother cards as soon as she walked in the door from school. Tim Smith

Emily and Colin step up to a carnival game while spending the afternoon at the Manitoba Summer Fair in June. Cheryl pulled them from school that day and took them to the fair with their grandmother. Tim Smith

Colin and Cheryl compare scars from their ports that they use to receive their chemotherapy treatments. The port is a small medical appliance surgically implanted just under the skin. It connects to a vein and allows medical staff to administer drugs -- in their case chemotherapy drugs -- and draw blood without needing to poke around for veins at each appointment. Tim Smith

Cheryl runs her hand through her shorter locks in July. Her friends rallied around her at the hair salon, cracking jokes and keeping her glass topped up with wine. Tim Smith

A blanket keeps Cheryl warm as she undergoes her third chemotherapy treatment in early August. Tim Smith

Pencils, erasers and binders are scanned through the checkout counter as the family does some back-to-school shooping in August. Cheryl is wearing a wig. Despite how she felt from the chemotherapy, she wouldn't let it stop her from being there for her kids. Tim Smith

Colin takes the Ice Bucket Challenge on a hot August day to raise awareness of ALS. Moments later, Emily also completed the challenge, and both of the children doused their grandma while their mom recorded video. Cheryl's father, Doug Mauthe, died from complications of ALS in December 2012. Tim Smith

An exhausted and frustrated Cheryl sorts out a plan for Colin after his sister contracted a virus at school in October. Because of Colin's compromised immune system, he had to be separated from his sister for a week while her virus ran its course. Tim Smith

Cheryl smokes marijuana in October to help take the pain of chemotherapy away -- something morphine and anti-nauseants weren't doing. A friend brought over some pot and said, "Try this." Cheryl would smoke a few times when nothing else worked and she was the only one in the house. After round four of chemotherapy, it took the edge off. Rounds five and six were so bad that nothing seemed to help. Tim Smith

Colin gets a kiss on the cheek as he wakes up from a medical procedure in October. He goes to Winnipeg once a month for chemotherapy treatment, and he must undergo a lumbar puncture every three months to confirm the cancer hasn't spread to his spinal fluid or brain. Tim Smith

Emily and Cheryl comfort Colin after a painful flu shot in November. Colin is familiar with needles and various other medical procedures, but the incessant treatment can be tiring. Tim Smith