CNN —

Andy Murray has won his first title since getting married – and the British tennis star wasn’t afraid to wield his very own “ring of power.”

Murray, who defeated German Philipp Kohlschreiber in Monday’s delayed Munich Open final, won his first title on clay with his wedding band tied to his shoelaces.

The world No. 3 picked up the 32nd title of his career and first since getting married, bolstering his confidence ahead of the French Open later this month.

The 27-year-old, who tied the knot with long-term partner Kim Sears last month in his hometown of Dunblane, Scotland, celebrated by donning the traditional German lederhosen.

Not sure if this is standard on tour but Andy Murray interestingly playing with wedding ring tied to his left shoe. pic.twitter.com/bc5DudRs1P — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) May 4, 2015

“This was my first final on clay and to come out and play a match like that, I am very pleased to have won,” Murray said in courtside interview after his 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 7-6 (7-4) victory, and was presented with a luxury sports car from tournament sponsor BMW.

“I had very few chances when I was returning. I was lucky to get a couple of good shots when I was behind in the tiebreak and hang on in the end.”

The contest, which was held over from Sunday because of rain, began with the German leading 3-2 in the first set.

Murray, seeking to become the first British player to win a clay title since 1976, nicked a mini-break to seal the opener.

Two-time Munich winner Kohlschreiber hit back in the second, breaking Murray in the 11th game to take the set 7-5.

But it Murray his career record of tiebreak decider success in ATP Tour finals to 5-0 to claim victory in three hours and four minutes.

It was his first title since adding former Swedish star Jonas Bjorkman to his coaching team.

Kohlschreiber pushed Murray to five sets at last year’s French Open before bowing out 12-10 in the decider of their third-round clash.

This week the world’s top men and women players will be in action in Madrid, while the 2015 season’s second grand slam starts in Paris on May 24.

