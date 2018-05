Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge turns to wave at journalists as she arrives with her father, Prince William, and her brother, Prince George, on April 23, 2018, to meet the newest member of their family , Prince Louis Arthur Charles. Her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth at St. Mary's Hospital in London. Hide Caption 1 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Charlotte smiles in a handout picture provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as she prepares for her first day at the Willcocks Nursery School in London on January 8. She is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, William; and her big brother, George. Hide Caption 2 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Charlotte arrives at Berlin Tegel Airport during the royals' official visit to Germany and Poland in July 2017. Hide Caption 3 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Charlotte is pictured at home in April 2017 in Norfolk, England. The photograph was taken by her mother, Catherine, to mark the Princess' second birthday. Hide Caption 4 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends an eight-day tour of Canada in October 2016. At left are her brother and her father. Hide Caption 5 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Catherine holds flowers for Charlotte to smell as they leave Victoria, British Columbia, in October 2016. Hide Caption 6 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge The royal family watches an entertainer blow up a balloon during a children's party in September 2016 in Victoria. Hide Caption 7 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge The royal family arrives in Victoria in September 2016. Hide Caption 8 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge William and Catherine attend to Charlotte during celebrations marking the Queen's 90th birthday. Hide Caption 9 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Charlotte and her dad are photographed during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016. Hide Caption 10 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in a photo taken by her mother in November 2015. Hide Caption 11 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge This family photo was taken after Charlotte's christening in July 2015. In the front row, from left, are William, George, Catherine, Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth II. In the back row, from left, are Catherine's father, Michael Middleton; her sister, Pippa Middleton; her brother, James Middleton; her mother, Carole Middleton; Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Prince Philip. Hide Caption 12 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge William and Catherine pose with their two children at Charlotte's christening. Hide Caption 13 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Charlotte is pushed in her pram following her christening. Hide Caption 14 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Charlotte is carried by her mother as they arrive for her christening. Hide Caption 15 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge The royal family arrives for the christening. Hide Caption 16 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in this photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015. Hide Caption 17 of 19

Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Charlotte sleeps in a car seat as the family leaves St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015. The newborn princess weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Hide Caption 18 of 19