South Africa key moments

1994. Historic elections – On April 27, 1994, a long line of people snake toward a polling station in the black township of Soweto outside of Johannesburg in the nation's first all-race elections.

1994. Nelson Mandela elected as president – Nelson Mandela casts his historic vote during South Africa's first democratic general elections. The freedom fighter and president of the African National Congress, who had previously spent 27 years locked up in prison, reconciled South Africa after the fall of apartheid.

1994. Mandela takes oath as president – Mandela is sworn in on May 10, becoming South Africa's first black president.

1995. South Africa win the Rugby World Cup – Under the watchful eye of Mandela, captain François Pienaar leads his team to a 15-12 victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final. Sporting a Springbok jersey and cap, Mandela presents the trophy in front of a huge crowd at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, on June 24, 1995.

1996. Archbishop Desmond Tutu oversees Truth and Reconciliation Commission – The Nobel Peace Prize laureate chairs the post-apartheid restorative justice program where statements are heard from both victims and perpetrators of gross human rights violations.

1996. New constitution signed – The constitution is signed on December 4 and comes into effect early the following year. No law or government can supersede its provisions and is widely regarded as one of the most progressive constitutions in the world.

1999. Thabo Mbeki becomes second president in a free South Africa – An economist and a longtime pillar of the ANC, Thabo Mbeki becomes South Africa's president on June 16. In 2002-2003, Mbeki, whose father, Govan, was in prison with Mandela, also served as chairman of the African Union.

2004. Hero of the anti-apartheid movement, Walter Sisulu, dies – Walter Sisulu was among the most respected leaders of the freedom movement in South Africa. The former ANC secretary-general was also jailed at Robben Island for more than 25 years.

2004. Mbeki elected for second term – In what is the third presidential election since the end of apartheid, the ANC leader is re-elected for his second and final term.

2006. Same-sex marriage is legalized – South Africa becomes only the fifth country in the world, and the first in Africa, to legalize marriages between same-sex couples.

2008. Immigrants flee xenophobic violence – Immigrants, mainly from Zimbabwe, are attacked amid social problems, such as unemployment, crime and a lack of housing.

2009. Jacob Zuma elected – On May 9, ANC leader Jacob Zuma is inaugurated as the third president in a free South Africa following the party's win in the April 26 elections.

2010. South Africa hosts Football World Cup – Over three million people attend 64 football matches in the first World Cup to be held in Africa. The home nation's team, also known as Bafana Bafana fail to progress from the group stage -- but the mood remains euphoric throughout the tournament.

2012. Marikana unrest – What started as a wildcat strike in 2012 descends into a bloodbath at a mine owned by Lonmin in Marikana, near Rustenburg. The violence results in more than 40 deaths and triggers a series of mining strikes across the country.

2013. South Africa mourns Nelson Mandela's death – After suffering poor health for some time, Mandela eventually succumbs to a lung infection on December 5, aged 95. After a memorial service held at Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium -- attended by many world leaders and celebrities -- Mandela is buried in his childhood village of Qunu on December 15.

2014. Zuma reelected – After retaining his position as leader of the ANC in 2012, his party wins another majority in the elections of May 7, ensuring the status quo with Zuma as president.

2014. Oscar Pistorius sentenced – The Olympic and Paralympic sprinter, known as "Blade Runner," is found guilty of culpable homicide in September. A month later, he is sentenced to five years in jail for the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

2015. Migrants attacked – Seven people are killed in the violence against poorer immigrants,mainly from other African countries. Troops are deployed as part of a government effort to curb the violence.

Feb 2018. There was no love for scandal-tainted President of South Africa Jacob Zuma steps down after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party instructed him to resign on Valentine's Day 2018.

2018. South Africa welcomed wealthy former businessman Cyril Ramaphosa as its new president on February 15, 2018.