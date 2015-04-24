Sharapova suffers shock defeat in Stuttgart

By Susie East
Published 9:36 AM EDT, Fri April 24, 2015
Three-time champion of Stuttgart's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the 28-year-old was knocked out of 2015's tournament by Germany's Angelique Kerber -- but Maria Sharapova is no stranger to the ups and downs of the tennis circuit ...
Three-time champion of Stuttgart's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the 28-year-old was knocked out of 2015's tournament by Germany's Angelique Kerber -- but Maria Sharapova is no stranger to the ups and downs of the tennis circuit ...
Daniel Kopatsch/Bongarts/Getty Images
In 2004, Sharapova arrived at Wimbledon as the underdog, and left a champion. She was only 17 years old when she defeated Serena Williams in the final. It would be the first of five grand slam victories to date.
In 2004, Sharapova arrived at Wimbledon as the underdog, and left a champion. She was only 17 years old when she defeated Serena Williams in the final. It would be the first of five grand slam victories to date.
Bongarts/Getty Images/File
Since her teenage success, her best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the final in 2011, when she lost to Czech star Petra Kvitova.
Since her teenage success, her best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the final in 2011, when she lost to Czech star Petra Kvitova.
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images/file
Sharapova enjoys a joke following her U.S. Open victory against Justine Henin of Belgium in 2006. She finished the season ranked world No. 2 -- her best end-of-year finish to date.
Sharapova enjoys a joke following her U.S. Open victory against Justine Henin of Belgium in 2006. She finished the season ranked world No. 2 -- her best end-of-year finish to date.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/File
When Sharapova won the French Open in 2012 she became the 10th woman to claim a career grand slam. A favorite on clay, the Russian was runner up the following season and won the tournament for the second time in 2014.
When Sharapova won the French Open in 2012 she became the 10th woman to claim a career grand slam. A favorite on clay, the Russian was runner up the following season and won the tournament for the second time in 2014.
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/GettyImages
Her 2012 Roland Garros win marked her first major after undergoing shoulder surgery in 2008. Some thought she would never triumph at a grand slam following the injury.
Her 2012 Roland Garros win marked her first major after undergoing shoulder surgery in 2008. Some thought she would never triumph at a grand slam following the injury.
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/GettyImages
Fans scramble for an autograph from Sharapova at the 2008 Australian Open where she won in the final against Ana Ivanovic, having not dropped a set all tournament.
Fans scramble for an autograph from Sharapova at the 2008 Australian Open where she won in the final against Ana Ivanovic, having not dropped a set all tournament.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images/File
Recognized the world over, the grand slam champion and Olympic silver medalist was selected to run with the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Games in her former hometown of Sochi.
Recognized the world over, the grand slam champion and Olympic silver medalist was selected to run with the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Games in her former hometown of Sochi.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images/file
Sharapova was 2014's highest paid female athlete for the 10th year in a row according to Forbes. Prize money and sponsorships aside, she also launched her own business -- a premium candy line called Sugarpova -- with individual bags selling for $5.99. She has plans to expand to more markets, including Asia.
Sharapova was 2014's highest paid female athlete for the 10th year in a row according to Forbes. Prize money and sponsorships aside, she also launched her own business -- a premium candy line called Sugarpova -- with individual bags selling for $5.99. She has plans to expand to more markets, including Asia.
Mike Windle/Getty Images for IT'SUGAR
CNN  — 

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has crashed out of Stuttgart’s Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Germany, losing her grip on the world No. 2 ranking just five days after celebrating her 28th birthday.

The victor in the grueling two hour 27-minute match was home favorite, Angelique Kerber – who defeated the five-time grand slam champion 2-6 7-5 6-1.

Sharapova has dominated the tournament in recent times lifting the trophy for three consecutive seasons. The six feet, two inch-tall star – whose official Facebook page boasts more than 14 million likes – is a noted clay court expert, winning the French Open in 2012 and 2014.

“We both played very well, high-level tennis,” said Kerber, after ending Sharapova’s 13-match unbeaten run at the event.

"The King of Clay" has racked up 46 singles title wins on his favored playing surface over the years -- only Guillermo Vilas, with 49, has a better record on clay.
"The King of Clay" has racked up 46 singles title wins on his favored playing surface over the years -- only Guillermo Vilas, with 49, has a better record on clay.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
video

Make way for the clay!

“It felt amazing out there. The crowd was so supportive of both of us. I was a little bit tired in the second set but when I heard the crowd I was fighting until the last point – it was amazing to feel the support from all the fans here at home.

“It’s a special moment and a special tournament for me – to play at home and in front of all of my family and friends, it’s a great feeling. It’s my favorite tournament, and the best tournament for me,” the German added.

Sharapova’s defeat will see her slip down the world rankings to No. 3 below Romania’s Simona Halep and world No. 1 Serena Williams.

Kerber’s reward for victory is a quarterfinal match-up against another Russian, No.6 seed Ekaterina Makarova.

Read: Rafael Nadal suffers early Barcelona Open exit after Fabio Fognini defeat

Watch: Make way for the clay!