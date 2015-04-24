Sharapova’s rollercoaster career since winning Wimbledon at 17
Three-time champion of Stuttgart's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the 28-year-old was knocked out of 2015's tournament by Germany's Angelique Kerber -- but Maria Sharapova is no stranger to the ups and downs of the tennis circuit ...
In 2004, Sharapova arrived at Wimbledon as the underdog, and left a champion. She was only 17 years old when she defeated Serena Williams in the final. It would be the first of five grand slam victories to date.
Since her teenage success, her best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the final in 2011, when she lost to Czech star Petra Kvitova.
Sharapova enjoys a joke following her U.S. Open victory against Justine Henin of Belgium in 2006. She finished the season ranked world No. 2 -- her best end-of-year finish to date.
When Sharapova won the French Open in 2012 she became the 10th woman to claim a career grand slam. A favorite on clay, the Russian was runner up the following season and won the tournament for the second time in 2014.
Her 2012 Roland Garros win marked her first major after undergoing shoulder surgery in 2008. Some thought she would never triumph at a grand slam following the injury.
Fans scramble for an autograph from Sharapova at the 2008 Australian Open where she won in the final against Ana Ivanovic, having not dropped a set all tournament.
Recognized the world over, the grand slam champion and Olympic silver medalist was selected to run with the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Games in her former hometown of Sochi.
Sharapova was 2014's highest paid female athlete for the 10th year in a row according to Forbes. Prize money and sponsorships aside, she also launched her own business -- a premium candy line called Sugarpova -- with individual bags selling for $5.99. She has plans to expand to more markets, including Asia.