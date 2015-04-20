A record smashing doubles duo on court, the Bryan brothers twins are no stranger to performing with instruments as well as rackets. They released their album "Let It Rip" in 2009 and are regular performers at the Indian Wells tournament.
World No.1 Novak Djokovic made a cameo appearance in Martin Solveig's music video for his 2010 hit single "Hello," coming on court to rattle an umpire's chair in protest of a bad line call.
Fourteen-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal partnered up with Colombian pop idol Shakira in 2010 to promote her single "Gypsy," starring in her steamy music video and sparking rumors that they were seeing each other. A few weeks later Shakira started seeing her husband to be, Spanish international footballer Gerard Pique.
A seven-time grand slam winner, John McEnroe's fiery temper inspired the 1982 Top 20 hit "Chalk Dust -- the Umpire Strikes Back" by The Brat. McEnroe is married to rock singer Patty Smyth of the band Scandal and has jammed with Bruce Springsteen, Santana and Spinal Tap.
Not to be outdone, two-time Wimbledon champion Jimmy Connors performed the backing vocals for soul singer Lionel Richie's "Tell Me" single in 1982 -- teasing his rival by saying "McEnroe will eat his heart out."
Five-time grand slam champion and the first black player to win Wimbledon, Althea Gibson retired in 1959 to release an album of songs and appear in "The Horse Soldiers," a John Ford-directed western, before making a living from professional golf.
British No.1 Andy Murray rapped to "Autograph," a song by the Bryan Brothers Band on their 2009 debut album Let It Rip.
Danish tennis player Torben Ulrich represented his country in the Davis Cup for over four decades, but his surname is perhaps more famous for another reason...
... The Dane is the father of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich (second from left.) Formed in 1981 the band has released 12 albums with the musician now reportedly worth over $170m.
Avid guitarist and 1987 Wimbledon winner Pat Cash re-recorded Led Zepplin's "Rock and Roll" for the charity Rock Aid Armenia and has played gigs at The Hippodrome in London.