Tennis

Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in Monte Carlo semifinals

Published 11:43 AM ET, Sat April 18, 2015
Novak Djokovic faced off against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters Saturday. JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/afp/getty images
Nadal had won the pair's last meeting in the final of the 2014 French Open. JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
But Djokovic has been a man in form in 2015, winning the year's first major and his last two Masters tournaments. JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Although Nadal broke the Serb in the first game, Djokovic would hit back soon after and go on to win the match 6-3 6-3. Julian Finney/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
In the day's first semifinal, the in-form Gael Monfils took on Tomas Berdych. JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/afp/getty images
Berdych (pictured) would triumph over his French opponent 6-1 6-4. Julian Finney/Getty Images