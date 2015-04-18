Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in Monte Carlo semifinals

Novak Djokovic faced off against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters Saturday. JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/afp/getty images

Nadal had won the pair's last meeting in the final of the 2014 French Open. JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

But Djokovic has been a man in form in 2015, winning the year's first major and his last two Masters tournaments. JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Although Nadal broke the Serb in the first game, Djokovic would hit back soon after and go on to win the match 6-3 6-3. Julian Finney/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

In the day's first semifinal, the in-form Gael Monfils took on Tomas Berdych. JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/afp/getty images