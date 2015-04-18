Open Menu
Sports
Football
Tennis
Golf
Olympics
More
US Sports
Climbing
Motorsport
Esports
Audio
Search CNN
Football
Tennis
Golf
Olympics
US Sports
Climbing
Motorsport
Esports
Search
Audio
Edition
US
International
Arabic
Español
Edition
US
International
Arabic
Español
US
Crime + Justice
Energy + Environment
Extreme Weather
Space + Science
World
Africa
Americas
Asia
Australia
China
Europe
India
Middle East
United Kingdom
Politics
The Biden Presidency
Facts First
2022 Midterms
Business
Markets
Tech
Media
Success
Perspectives
Videos
Opinion
Political Op-Eds
Social Commentary
Health
Life, But Better
Fitness
Food
Sleep
Mindfulness
Relationships
Entertainment
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Tech
Innovate
Gadget
Foreseeable Future
Mission: Ahead
Upstarts
Work Transformed
Innovative Cities
Style
Arts
Design
Fashion
Architecture
Luxury
Beauty
Video
Travel
Destinations
Food and Drink
Stay
News
Videos
Sports
Pro Football
College Football
Basketball
Baseball
Soccer
Olympics
Hockey
Videos
Live TV
Digital Studios
CNN Films
HLN
TV Schedule
TV Shows A-Z
CNNVR
Audio
CNN Underscored
Electronics
Fashion
Beauty
Health & Fitness
Home
Reviews
Deals
Money
Gifts
Travel
Outdoors
Pets
CNN Store
Coupons
Weather
Climate
Storm Tracker
Wildfire Tracker
Video
More
Photos
Longform
Investigations
CNN Profiles
CNN Leadership
CNN Newsletters
Work for CNN
Follow CNN
Tennis
Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in Monte Carlo semifinals
Published
11:43 AM ET, Sat April 18, 2015
Share
share with Facebook
share with Twitter
share with Whatsapp
share with email
share link
1 of 6
previous image
next image
Novak Djokovic faced off against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters Saturday.
JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/afp/getty images
Nadal had won the pair's last meeting in the final of the 2014 French Open.
JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
But Djokovic has been a man in form in 2015, winning the year's first major and his last two Masters tournaments.
JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Although Nadal broke the Serb in the first game, Djokovic would hit back soon after and go on to win the match 6-3 6-3.
Julian Finney/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
In the day's first semifinal, the in-form Gael Monfils took on Tomas Berdych.
JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/afp/getty images
Berdych (pictured) would triumph over his French opponent 6-1 6-4.
Julian Finney/Getty Images