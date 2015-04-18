Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in Monte Carlo semifinals
Novak Djokovic faced off against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters Saturday.
Nadal had won the pair's last meeting in the final of the 2014 French Open.
But Djokovic has been a man in form in 2015, winning the year's first major and his last two Masters tournaments.
Although Nadal broke the Serb in the first game, Djokovic would hit back soon after and go on to win the match 6-3 6-3.
In the day's first semifinal, the in-form Gael Monfils took on Tomas Berdych.
Berdych (pictured) would triumph over his French opponent 6-1 6-4.