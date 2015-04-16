On This Day: Arthur Ashe retires from tennis, April 16 1980

By Chris Borg
Published 5:57 AM EDT, Thu April 16, 2015
Arthur Ashe is all smiles as he holds the Wimbledon trophy aloft after his upset win over hot favorite Jimmy Connors in the 1975 final. But Ashe's tennis achievements are just part of his remarkable legacy.
Just champion —
Ashe excelled on faster courts due to his serve and volley style -- as seen here at Wimbledon in 1968.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Five years before his win at Wimbledon, Ashe won the U.S. Open title at Forest Hills in New York. Here he receives the congratulations of his father Arthur Ashe Senior after winning the U.S. grand slam.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Ashe won three grand slams during his career. As well as the U.S. Open, he won the Australian Open in 1970, before his stunning victory over Connors in the 1975 Wimbledon final -- regarded as his greatest triumph.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Only two black men -- Ashe and Frenchman Yannick Noah -- have ever won a grand slam. To mark Ashe's legacy a statue of him is on show at the United States National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York.
Chris Trotman/Getty Images
Ashe was politically active and in 1992 protested outside the White House against the treatment of Haitian refugees. It led to his arrest.
Robert Giroux/AFP/Getty
Ashe retired from tennis in 1980, a year after undergoing heart surgery. In 1983 he underwent more heart surgery, before five years later he was diagnosed as being HIV positive. Here a gaunt Ashe is pictured addressing the World Health Organization on World Aids Day in December 1992, three months before his death.
Hai Po/AFP/Getty
A mourner looks on as Ashe lies in state at the Governor's Mansion in Virginia before his burial on February 10, 1993.
Tim Clary/AFP/Getty
Ashe's widow Jeanne receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Bill Clinton on behalf of her late husband in June 1993.
Robert Giroux/AFP/Getty
Fellow tennis great Pat Cash examines exhibits in the Arthur Ashe Learning Center in New York which highlight the life and works of the grand slam champion.
CNN
U.S. tennis star James Blake drew his inspiration from Ashe and met his widow Jeanne at the 2013 U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.
U.S.Open.org
Jeanne Ashe talks with Michelle Obama as the president's wife attended Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Flushing Meadows earlier this year.
Robert Marchant/Getty Images
Michelle Obama addresses the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Flushing Meadows on Saturday August 24.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
A night view of the main stadium court at Flushing Meadows which is named in honor of Arthur Ashe.
Stan Honda/AFP/Getty
James Blake gets ready to interview Jeanne Ashe for CNN at the 2013 U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.
U.S. Open.org
CNN  — 

His is a name that lives on.

In the years that followed Arthur Ashe’s retirement, from tennis announced 35 years ago Thursday, he once said: “I don’t want to be remembered for my tennis accomplishments.”

Ashe won the 1968 U.S. Open – the first time it had been staged as an open event. He won the Australian Open in 1970 and, five years later, triumphed over the heavily-backed Jimmy Connors to win the Wimbledon title and become world No.1. He appeared in four other Grand Slam singles finals.

These are pretty memorable tennis accomplishments in anyone’s book. But in Ashe’s case, they are only a small part of the story.

His was a life that encompassed civil rights activism, campaigning for social change and educating people about HIV and AIDS, the virus that took his life in 1993. He was only 49 years old.

And his is a name that lives on. The main court at New York’s Flushing Meadows, the home of the U.S. Open, is named after him, and before the start of each year’s tournament the venue hosts the Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.

As his widow Jeanne Moutoussamy, talking to CNN’s Open Court program in 2013, put it: “It makes me very proud that Arthur has his name raised up for kids who didn’t have a clue who he is.

video

Celebrating the life of Arthur Ashe

“The game of tennis really just gave him a platform to speak about the issues that he cared so much about. I think he was a role model for a whole lot of kids, which is why his legacy is so important to promote today.

“We don’t want a whole generation of kids today – and generations to come – to not know that he was more than a tennis player.”

Ashe, whose play boasted a combination of finesse and bravery, was born in the segregated South in Richmond, Virginia, in 1943.

His first experience of tennis came at a blacks-only playground in the city, and his natural flair for the game earned him a tennis scholarship to the University of California in 1963 – the year in which he also became the first African-American to represent the United States in the Davis Cup.

In 1970, he was denied a visa by South Africa’s apartheid regime, preventing him from competing in the country’s national open. He campaigned for South Africa to be excluded from the International Tennis Federation but he was able to play there in 1973 – the first black male to do so.

When Nelson Mandela was freed in 1990 after serving 27 years in prison, Ashe returned to South Africa and said: “When I think of him, my own political efforts seem puny.”

By then, he was 11 years into his retirement from tennis. In 1979, he had suffered a heart attack and undergone a bypass operation. Further complications had made it impossible for him to go through with plans to return to the tour.

Retirement didn’t mean an end to involvement – Ashe became captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team – but in 1983, he underwent further heart surgery. During that operation, it is believed that he was given an infected blood transfusion from which he contracted HIV.

The virus was not diagnosed until 1988, with the diagnosis initially kept private. But in 1992, braving a climate of opinion towards HIV that was overwhelmingly driven by fear and hostility, Ashe went public at a press conference after a newspaper had contacted him to ask about his condition.

With the fearlessness that characterized his life, he campaigned to educate people about the illness and back attempts to find a cure, setting up the Arthur Ashe Foundation for the Defeat of AIDS in 1993, his final year.

In that year, Ashe – also a fine writer whose three-volume book” A Hard Road to Glory” told the story of black Americans in sport – completed an autobiography, “Days of Grace.”

When most sportsmen and women call time on their careers, what they did in their field is what dominates the way they are remembered.

But that’s not the case with the extraordinary Ashe. As his widow concluded, he was “more than just an athlete, more than just a patient, more than just a student and a coach.”

