Amazing Wedding Stories
Andy Murray weds
Andy Murray weds
Now playing
01:34
Tennis star Andy Murray says 'I do'
new jersey bride flood rescue newsource orig_00001113.jpg
Bogota Police Department
new jersey bride flood rescue newsource orig_00001113.jpg
Now playing
01:06
Police help bride escape flood on wedding day
Mark Broadway Photography
Now playing
01:07
Toddler cancer survivor becomes donor's flower girl
courtesy F & J Productions
Now playing
00:44
Newlyweds narrowly dodge tree branch
Nicole Torbert/Facebook
Now playing
00:51
Bride shocks groom with wedding cake twist
title: duration: 00:00:00 site: author: published: intervention: yes description:
Skylee Campbell/Facebook
title: duration: 00:00:00 site: author: published: intervention: yes description:
Now playing
01:07
Couple holds mid-air wedding aboard plane
Australian Commonwealth Games sprinter Craig Burns (R) and fiance Luke Sullivan (L) prepare ahead of their marriage ceremony at Summergrove Estate, New South Wales on January 8, 2018. Australia officially become the 26th country to legalise same-sex marriage after the law was passed on December 9, 2017, with the overwhelming backing of the Federal Parliament. / AFP PHOTO / Patrick HAMILTON (Photo credit should read PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images)
PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images
Australian Commonwealth Games sprinter Craig Burns (R) and fiance Luke Sullivan (L) prepare ahead of their marriage ceremony at Summergrove Estate, New South Wales on January 8, 2018. Australia officially become the 26th country to legalise same-sex marriage after the law was passed on December 9, 2017, with the overwhelming backing of the Federal Parliament. / AFP PHOTO / Patrick HAMILTON (Photo credit should read PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Now playing
00:52
Joy at first same-sex weddings in Australia
fallen officer daughter honored at wedding_00004430.jpg
KOMO
fallen officer daughter honored at wedding_00004430.jpg
Now playing
02:00
Fallen deputy's daughter gets touching wedding surprise
groom wedding dance viral orig _00000828.jpg
Ginger Topham
groom wedding dance viral orig _00000828.jpg
Now playing
02:03
Groom's epic wedding dance goes viral
pkg woman catches 46 weddint bouquets_00010505.jpg
KSL
pkg woman catches 46 weddint bouquets_00010505.jpg
Now playing
01:22
Woman catches 46 wedding bouquets, never marries
pkg ups delivery man love matchmaker_00003816.jpg
News 12 Brooklyn
pkg ups delivery man love matchmaker_00003816.jpg
Now playing
01:42
UPS delivery man is modern-day Cupid
WCCO
Now playing
01:12
Couple married surrounded by sharks
itn pkg paralympian wedding dance_00003007.jpg
itn pkg paralympian wedding dance_00003007.jpg
Now playing
01:57
Paralympian's wedding dance also his 1st