Former Wimbledon and Australian Open tennis champion Amelie Mauresmo has announced that she is expecting her first child.

“Baby will be here in August! Pregnant. So happy,” Mauresmo said in a message posted to her followers on Twitter.

The 35-year-old, who revealed she was gay in 1999, is now coach of World No 3. Andy Murray and captain of the French Fed Cup team.

All in all, it looks like being a joyous few days for teams Mauresmo and Murray.

The Scot is due to marry his long term girlfriend, Kim Sears, near his hometown of Dunblane, Scotland, on Saturday.

However, with Mauresmo due to give birth in August, the impact on the competitive schedules of the pair remains unclear.

Two-time grand slam winner Murray will be looking to secure his second U.S. Open title when that competition gets underway at the end of August.

There have been reports suggesting former World No.4 Jonas Bjorkman could join Murray’s coaching team on a full-time basis after an initial trial period with the Swede in recent weeks.

But such a move would likely be to compliment Murray and Mauresmo’s existing relationship.

Murray spoke warmly of Mauresmo’s influence after reaching the Australian Open final earlier this year where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

“I’m very thankful for Amelie for doing it (agreeing to coach me),” Murray said on court in the aftermath of the encounter. It was, I would say, a brave choice for her to do it and hopefully I can repay her.”

“A lot of people criticized me for working with her … women can be very good coaches as well,”

