KEY BISCAYNE, FL - APRIL 05: Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks on against Andy Murray of Great Britain during the Men's final match on day 14 of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 5, 2015 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Djokovic apologizes for scaring ball boy
01:03 - Source: CNN
Celebs and Other Notables 16 videos
KEY BISCAYNE, FL - APRIL 05: Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks on against Andy Murray of Great Britain during the Men's final match on day 14 of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 5, 2015 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Djokovic apologizes for scaring ball boy
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Geoffrey Owens
Social media defends 'Cosby Show' actor
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: Honoree George Clooney attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
George Clooney involved in scooter accident
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US actress Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Scarlett Johansson faces backlash over new role
01:06
Now playing
- Source: HLN
title: Kel Mitchell 💯 on Instagram: "Uh oh! The boys are in the building! Fun time shooting Double Dare today with the bro! make sure you watch the premiere tonight on..." duration: 00:00:00 site: Instagram author: null published: Wed Dec 31 1969 19:00:00 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time) intervention: no description: null
Kenan and Kel reunite for 'Double Dare' reboot
00:50
Now playing
- Source: HLN
henry cavill superman mxp vpx_00000114.jpg
Henry Cavill's role as 'Superman' in question
00:48
Now playing
- Source: HLN
john legend families togther rally
John Legend: Resist temptation to disengage
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran accused of copying Marvin Gaye song
01:07
Now playing
- Source: HLN
backstreet boys fallon
Backstreet Boys add new member for classic hit
00:50
Now playing
- Source: HLN
jon stewart 01
Jon Stewart takes over Colbert
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, after their wedding.
'Game of Thrones' stars tie the knot
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pete davidson ariana grande engagement tonight show 1
Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande
00:57
Now playing
- Source: HLN
dean cain superman reserve police officer newsource orig_00000000
Former Superman actor becomes police officer
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paul mccartney carpool karaoke sot nr_00002501
McCartney shares inspiration for 'Let It Be'
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paul ryan seth rogen
Rogen to Ryan: 'I hate what you're doing to the country'
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Johnny Depp attends the "Black Mass" Virgin Atlantic Gala screening during the BFI London Film Festival, at Odeon Leicester Square on October 11, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
Johnny Depp's candid Rolling Stone interview
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Ball kids – and adults who do the same job – are silent heroes at tennis tournaments.

Besides gathering and disbursing balls, they – among other things – fetch sweaty towels, hold on to umbrellas during changeovers in stifling heat and remove plastic sleeves from new tennis rackets. Most of the time they’re unpaid.

One ball boy, however, was caught in the crossfire during Sunday’s Miami Open final between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, leaving him startled and prompting the former to issue a public apology.

After Djokovic lost the second set, a furious world No. 1 barked loudly at his support camp and at the same time snatched his towel from the ball boy, who appeared startled before turning away.

exp djokovic celebrates aus open win_00002001.jpg
exp djokovic celebrates aus open win_00002001.jpg
video

Novak Djokovic celebrates Australian Open win

Djokovic received a warning from chair umpire Damien Dumusois for the manner in which he yelled at his entourage – not the way he grabbed the towel – before regaining his composure and seeing off Murray 7-6 (3) 4-6 6-0.

Djokovic took to his Facebook page to say sorry to the ball boy in a video message.

“It’s probably been the best start to a season aside from 2011 that I had in my career, and I can’t be more grateful for all the support I’m getting from you guys and I’m enjoying my time playing and competing and hopefully I brought a smile to your faces,” said Djokovic, who began 2011 with a 41-match winning streak.

“Also I want to reflect on a bad moment that happened in the final against Andy when I lost the second set. I yelled to my camp and my box in frustration,” he added. “I saw the replay. Unfortunately a ball boy was in the middle of it and I really, really feel sorry and regret that he was there. There was absolutely no intention whatsoever to hurt him or scare him in any kind of way. I sincerely hope he forgives me. I really apologize.”

A new parent himself – Djokovic’s wife Jelena and baby son Stefan accompanied him to both Indian Wells and Miami – the Serb then apologized to the ball boy’s parents.

“I do care about children a lot right now and I look at it in a much different way,” he said. “So I want to apologize to his parents for this situation as well. As a father I wouldn’t wish that something like this happens to my son. Again I sincerely hope you can forgive me and that we can move on. Unfortunately sometimes the emotions get the better of you.

“Also times as a professional athlete you learn how to control them and how to stay composed and mentally strong. But on a hot day like this when Andy was playing well and pushing all my buttons it wasn’t easy.”

Djokovic became the first player to complete the Indian Wells-Miami double three times, leaving him full of confidence as the tennis circuit shifts from hard courts to clay.

He’ll now set his sights on trying to win a maiden French Open title and end the reign of nine-time champion Rafael Nadal.

“It’s been a fantastic four weeks and I hope all of you guys will stay with me and support me during the clay-court season,” said Djokovic.

Read: Djokovic wins fifth Miami crown