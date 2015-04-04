CNN —

Serena Williams cruised to the eighth Miami Open title of her career Saturday thanks to a dominant 6-2 6-0 win over Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.

Characteristically quick, powerful and with an array of impressive shot-making, a Williams triumph was seldom in doubt.

The victory marked a 66th WTA tournament win for the 33-year-old and lasted only 56 minutes on a bright and warm afternoon at the Crandon Park Tennis Center.

It was also the 21st consecutive match the World No 1.’ has won since losing to Simona Halep at the season ending WTA Finals in Singapore last October.

Speaking on court later, a magnanimous Williams congratulated her opponent on reaching the final and dedicated the victory to her former coach and father, Richard Williams.

“I would love to dedicate this to my dad,” Williams said in quotes carried by the WTA website. “He’s not here. I miss him. I hope he’s watching. I love you daddy - this one’s for you.”

Williams, who celebrated her 700th WTA tour victory earlier this week, reeled off ten straight games to take the title in style.

She had won all four previous meetings against her opponent and only allowed the Spaniard five points in the entirety of the second set.

Williams also rained down 29 winners and made just 11 unforced errors throughout the course of the match.

Despite Saturday’s hammering, Suarez Navarro can be happy with her week in Miami where she captured some big scalps including that of Serena’s elder sister Venus Williams in the quarter finals.

For Williams, meanwhile, Saturday’s victory has put her in exalted company.

Only three other players – Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert – have won the same event at least eight times in the Open Era.

