Who's won the most matches?

U.S. tennis star Serena Williams has won 19 grand slams and is now the eighth female player to win 700 career matches. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

With 739 victories, Conchita Martinez of Spain is the seventh highest winner in women's tennis. Here she lifts the Wimbledon trophy in 1994. Clive Brunskill /Allsport

American Lindsay Davenport racked up 753 victories -- winning the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open before retiring and becoming a presenter. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/file

At 759 wins, Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario of Spain makes the top five, having excelled on clay to triumph at the French Open three times. STF/AFP/Getty Images/file

The only British woman to have won titles at all four Grand Slam tournaments, Virginia Wade won 839 matches in a career spanning more than 20 years. Frank Tewkesbury/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/file

In third place, 22-time grand slam victor Steffi Graf of Germany won 902 matches -- 32 more than her husband Andre Agassi. Getty Images/file

Chris Evert of the U.S. is one of two women to win over a thousand matches, clocking a total of 1,309 wins across a glittering career. Steve Powell/Allsport