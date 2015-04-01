Andy Murray's joined the 500 club, but who's won the most matches?

Andy Murray is the 46th man to win 500 ATP World Tour matches or more in the post-1968 Open era, but who are the top 10 match winners? Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal has won 721 ATP Tour matches, putting the 14-time Grand Slam winner in 10th place. ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/GETTY

Pete Sampras -- the youngest winner of the U.S. Open at 19 years old and one month -- is ninth having won 762 matches across a glittering career. Clive Brunskill/Allsport/file

Romanian Ilie Nastase, known as the "Bucharest Buffoon" was an entertaining player, amusing spectators with his antics and winning 779 matches in total. AFP/AFP/Getty Images/file

Famous for his serve-and-volley style, Stefan Edberg from Sweden won 801 matches -- and has gone on to coach Roger Federer. Bob Martin/Getty Images/file

After appearing on the professional tour in 1986 at the age of 16, Andre Agassi racked up a total of 870 wins in his career spanning 20 years. Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images/file

One of three left-handers in the top five, John McEnroe was famed for his fiery temper. The "you cannot be serious" American reached a career high of 875 wins. tony duffy/getty images/file

Another left-hander, Argentinian Guillermo Vilas -- known as the "Young Bull of the Pampas" -- won 929 matches. STF/AFP/Getty Images/file

In at number three, Roger Federer has won more than 1,000 matches, with the current tally on 1,012. Julian Finney/AFP/Getty Images

Born in 1960 Ivan Lendl won 1,071 matches, claiming 94 tour titles along the way. Getty Images