Andy Murray joins exclusive 500 club

By Susie East
Updated 8:53 AM EDT, Wed April 1, 2015
Andy Murray is the 46th man to win 500 ATP World Tour matches or more in the post-1968 Open era, but who are the top 10 match winners?
Rafael Nadal has won 721 ATP Tour matches, putting the 14-time Grand Slam winner in 10th place.
Pete Sampras -- the youngest winner of the U.S. Open at 19 years old and one month -- is ninth having won 762 matches across a glittering career.
Romanian Ilie Nastase, known as the "Bucharest Buffoon" was an entertaining player, amusing spectators with his antics and winning 779 matches in total.
Famous for his serve-and-volley style, Stefan Edberg from Sweden won 801 matches -- and has gone on to coach Roger Federer.
After appearing on the professional tour in 1986 at the age of 16, Andre Agassi racked up a total of 870 wins in his career spanning 20 years.
One of three left-handers in the top five, John McEnroe was famed for his fiery temper. The "you cannot be serious" American reached a career high of 875 wins.
Another left-hander, Argentinian Guillermo Vilas -- known as the "Young Bull of the Pampas" -- won 929 matches.
In at number three, Roger Federer has won more than 1,000 matches, with the current tally on 1,012.
Born in 1960 Ivan Lendl won 1,071 matches, claiming 94 tour titles along the way.
Left-handed Jimmy Connors turned pro in 1972 and went on to become the highest match winner of all time, clocking an astounding 1,253 career wins.
CNN —  

Andy Murray clocked up 500 wins on tennis’ ATP World Tour on Tuesday – and then celebrated by tucking into a giant cake.

The world No. 4 beat South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round at the Miami Open to become the first British man to reach the landmark and the 46th man overall in the post-1968 Open era.

The two-time grand slam champion is one of nine active players to have achieved the feat, alongside current world No. 1 Novak Djokovic who has won more than 600 matches and Swiss ace Roger Federer who passed 1,000 victories in January.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to thank his fans, family and friends, and even the “haters” who have contributed to his success.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages today … Never imagined reaching 500 wins when I first started on the tour!” Murray tweeted.

“Thanks to all the fans who have supported me throughout my career so far it’s much appreciated and I’ll keep trying to make you happy.

“Also to my family, friends and my team for all their encouragement and support and for always sticking by me and to the haters I love you all.”

Murray has played a total of 655 matches, won 31 tour titles and bagged more that $35 million in prize money during his career, according to the ATP World Tour’s official website.

The Briton faces 21-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem in Wednesday’s quarterfinal.

