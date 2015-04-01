Andy Murray joins exclusive 500 club

Andy Murray clocked up 500 wins on tennis’ ATP World Tour on Tuesday – and then celebrated by tucking into a giant cake.
The world No. 4 beat South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round at the Miami Open to become the first British man to reach the landmark and the 46th man overall in the post-1968 Open era.
The two-time grand slam champion is one of nine active players to have achieved the feat, alongside current world No. 1 Novak Djokovic who has won more than 600 matches and Swiss ace Roger Federer who passed 1,000 victories in January.
The 27-year-old took to Twitter to thank his fans, family and friends, and even the “haters” who have contributed to his success.
“Thanks to everyone for the messages today … Never imagined reaching 500 wins when I first started on the tour!” Murray tweeted.
“Thanks to all the fans who have supported me throughout my career so far it’s much appreciated and I’ll keep trying to make you happy.
“Also to my family, friends and my team for all their encouragement and support and for always sticking by me and to the haters I love you all.”
Murray has played a total of 655 matches, won 31 tour titles and bagged more that $35 million in prize money during his career, according to the ATP World Tour’s official website.
The Briton faces 21-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem in Wednesday’s quarterfinal.