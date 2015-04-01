Andy Murray joins exclusive 500 club

Left-handed Jimmy Connors turned pro in 1972 and went on to become the highest match winner of all time, clocking an astounding 1,253 career wins.

In at number three, Roger Federer has won more than 1,000 matches, with the current tally on 1,012.

Another left-hander, Argentinian Guillermo Vilas -- known as the "Young Bull of the Pampas" -- won 929 matches.

One of three left-handers in the top five, John McEnroe was famed for his fiery temper. The "you cannot be serious" American reached a career high of 875 wins.

After appearing on the professional tour in 1986 at the age of 16, Andre Agassi racked up a total of 870 wins in his career spanning 20 years.

Famous for his serve-and-volley style, Stefan Edberg from Sweden won 801 matches -- and has gone on to coach Roger Federer.

Romanian Ilie Nastase, known as the "Bucharest Buffoon" was an entertaining player, amusing spectators with his antics and winning 779 matches in total.

Pete Sampras -- the youngest winner of the U.S. Open at 19 years old and one month -- is ninth having won 762 matches across a glittering career.

Andy Murray is the 46th man to win 500 ATP World Tour matches or more in the post-1968 Open era, but who are the top 10 match winners?

CNN —

Andy Murray clocked up 500 wins on tennis’ ATP World Tour on Tuesday – and then celebrated by tucking into a giant cake.

The world No. 4 beat South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round at the Miami Open to become the first British man to reach the landmark and the 46th man overall in the post-1968 Open era.

The two-time grand slam champion is one of nine active players to have achieved the feat, alongside current world No. 1 Novak Djokovic who has won more than 600 matches and Swiss ace Roger Federer who passed 1,000 victories in January.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to thank his fans, family and friends, and even the “haters” who have contributed to his success.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages today … Never imagined reaching 500 wins when I first started on the tour!” Murray tweeted.

“Thanks to all the fans who have supported me throughout my career so far it’s much appreciated and I’ll keep trying to make you happy.

“Also to my family, friends and my team for all their encouragement and support and for always sticking by me and to the haters I love you all.”

Thanks to everyone for the messages today.. Never imagined reaching 500 wins when I first started on the tour! Thanks to all the fans who — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 31, 2015

Have supported me throughout my career so far it's much appreciated and I'll keep trying to make you happy😉also to my family, friends and — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 31, 2015

My team for all their encouragement and support and for always sticking by me 😀 and to the haters I love you all💋 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 31, 2015

Murray has played a total of 655 matches, won 31 tour titles and bagged more that $35 million in prize money during his career, according to the ATP World Tour’s official website.

The Briton faces 21-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem in Wednesday’s quarterfinal.

Read: Tennis without human error? You cannot be serious