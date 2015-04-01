Story highlights London's Metropolitan Police say the man was arrested at Luton airport after landing on a flight from Istanbul He's been charged with terror offenses allegedly committed since the start of November

A 19-year-old man was charged Wednesday with terror offenses after he was arrested as he returned to Britain from Turkey, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Yahya Rashid, a UK national from northwest London, was detained at Luton airport on Tuesday after he arrived on a flight from Istanbul, police said.

He’s been charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of acts of terrorism, and with engaging in conduct with the intention of assisting others to commit acts of terrorism. Both charges relate to the period between November 1 and March 31.

Rashid is due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, police said.

CNN’s Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.