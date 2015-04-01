Medieval graves uncovered below university college

Newly released photos show one of Britain's largest medieval hospital burial grounds, lying beneath a college at the University of Cambridge in southern England. Craig Cessford/University of Cambridge

The cemetery was excavated during the refurbishment of the Old Divinity School at St John's College, University of Cambridge. Craig Cessford/University of Cambridge

Around 1,300 people are believed to have been buried on the site between the early 13th to 15th centuries, according to research by the university's Department of Archaeology. Craig Cessford/University of Cambridge

The cemetery was built over from the mid-17th century, but in 1877 the area was leveled for the building of the school. Craig Cessford/University of Cambridge

There were few "grave goods" found in the cemetery, likely due to the fact that no clerics were buried there, researchers said. However they did find this jet cross -- potentially discarded because it was damaged. Craig Cessford/University of Cambridge

Researchers said pathways around the cemetery had been carefully constructed and well-maintained. Craig Cessford/University of Cambridge