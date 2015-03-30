How to help: Country-by-country

Breaking News

(CNN)For more information on how you can help in a particular country you've seen highlighted on CNN, explore our country-by-country resource list below.

Afghanistan

-- UNICEF
http://www.unicef.org/infobycountry/afghanistan.html

Argentina
    -- María de los Ángeles Foundation
    http://www.fundacionmariadelosangeles.org/
    -- ECPAT International
    http://www.ecpat.net/


    Armenia
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/

    Australia
    -- Anti-Slavery Project
    http://www.antislavery.org.au/
    -- Stop the Traffik
    http://stopthetraffik.org.au/

    Azerbaijan
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/


    Bangladesh
    -- Save the Children Bangladesh
    http://www.savethechildren.org/site/c.8rKLIXMGIpI4E/b.6150521/

    Brazil
    -- Happy Child
    http://www.happychild.org/index.php

    Cambodia
    -- Agape International Missions
    http://agapewebsite.org/
    -- Chab Dai
    http://www.chabdai.org/
    -- Child Rights Foundation
    http://www.childrightsfound.org/
    -- ECPAT Cambodia
    http://www.ecpatcambodia.org/index.php
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/


    Denmark
    -- Center Mod Menneskehandel (Center Against Human Trafficking)
    http://www.centermodmenneskehandel.dk/in-english/in-english


    DR Congo
    -- Free the Slaves
    http://www.freetheslaves.net/

    Germany
    -- ECPAT International
    http://www.ecpat.net/


    Ghana
    -- Not For Sale
    http://notforsalecampaign.org/
    -- Free The Slaves
    http://www.freetheslaves.net/where-we-work/ghana/
    -- Challenging Heights
    http://challengingheights.org/


    Haiti
    -- Restavek Freedom Foundation
    http://www.restavekfreedom.org/


    India
    - Plan India
    http://planindia.org/
    -- Free the Slaves
    http://www.freetheslaves.net/
    -- Anti-Slavery
    http://www.antislavery.org/english/
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Indonesia
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Japan
    -- Polaris Project Japan
    http://polarisproject.jp/engsite
    Jordan
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/


    Kenya
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/

    Liberia
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/


    Mozambique
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/


    Nepal
    -- Maiti Nepal
    http://www.maitinepal.org/
    -- Free The Slaves
    http://www.freetheslaves.net/
    -- Shakti Samuha
    http://shaktisamuha.org.np/
    -- Saathi Nepal
    http://shaktisamuha.org.np/
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Philippines
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Peru
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Romania
    - Not For Sale
    http://www.notforsalecampaign.org/projects/romania/
    -- ECPAT International/Save the Children Romania
    http://www.ecpat.net/

    Sierra Leone
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Sri Lanka
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Switzerland
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/
    Thailand
    -- Not For Sale
    http://www.notforsalecampaign.org/projects/thailand/
    -- ECPAT International
    http://www.ecpat.net/

    UK
    -- Unseen(UK)
    http://www.unseenuk.org

    USA
    -- Friends of Maiti Nepal
    http://www.friendsofmaitinepal.org/
    -- Safe Horizon
    http://www.safehorizon.org/
    -- Polaris Project
    http://www.polarisproject.org/
    -- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    http://www.missingkids.com/missingkids/servlet/PublicHomeServlet?LanguageCountry=en_US
    -- Not For Sale
    http://www.notforsalecampaign.org/
    -- Free the Slaves
    http://www.freetheslaves.net/
    -- Frederick Douglass Family Foundation
    http://www.fdff.org/
    -- CAST LA
    http://www.castla.org/
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/

    Vietnam
    -- ECPAT International
    http://www.ecpat.net/EI/index.asp

    Zambia
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/