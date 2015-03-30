NBA Finals Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the NBA Finals. The NBA Finals follow the league's regular season.

May 31, 2018 - The 2018 NBA Finals begin between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

2017 Finals:

June 12, 2017 - Finals - The Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers with a series win, 4-1.

May 25, 2017 - Eastern Conference Finals - The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Boston Celtics with a series win, 4-1.

May 22, 2017 - Western Conference Finals - The Golden State Warriors defeat the San Antonio Spurs with a series win, 4-0.

