Novak Djokovic sets up final with Roger Federer at Indian Wells
Updated 7:15 PM ET, Sat March 21, 2015
Novak Djokovic serves during his comfortable semifinal victory over Andy Murray at Indian Wells.Julian Finney/AFP/Getty Images
World No.4 Murray struggled to cope with the Serb's searing groundstrokes but his fortunes weren't helped by making 29 unforced errors.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Djokovic took the tie 6-2 6-3 in little over one hour and 28 minutes.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Djokovic will now face Roger Federer in Sunday's final.Julian Finney/AFP/Getty Images
The Swiss overcame Canada's Milos Raonic 7-5 6-4 in Saturday's other semifinal.Julian Finney/AFP/Getty Images
Federer will be looking for his second win against World No.1 Djokovic in the space of a month after defeating him in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.Julian Finney/AFP/Getty Images