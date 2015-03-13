Advertisement

Thatch point! Roger Federer ribs Andy Murray’s hairstyle on Twitter

By Susie East, for CNN
Published 12:37 PM EDT, Fri March 13, 2015
Andy Murray had quite a mane back in 2008, as evidenced by this image of him competing at the Australian Open that year.
Pictured here in 1998 tennis legend Andre Agassi rocked long hair for many years. In his autobiography "Open" the star wrote that his long hairdo during the 1990s was actually a wig.
Eight years later he waved to the crowd after his last Wimbledon appearance -- losing to the up-and-coming Rafael Nadal.
Australia's rising star Nick Kyrgios likes to keep his hair short too -- with a snazzy twist.
For Dustin Brown, dreadlocks are the way to go -- the German is pictured here at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships.
A young Boris Becker sporting a floppy fringe. In 1985, the German became the youngest-ever Wimbledon men's singles champion, aged just 17 years old.
As Becker's career progressed, so did his hairstyles.
Back in 2002, Roger Federer liked the ponytail look but has since opted for shorter locks.
Five-time Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg was so talented he even made the mullet look cool.
The Swede's great rival John McEnroe could have perhaps applied his most famous phrase -- "you cannot be serious" -- to his hairstyles when he was a player.
Story highlights

Tennis legend Roger Federer exchanges hairstyle tips with Andy Murray

The men discuss curls, smoothness and "being worth it" over Twitter

The sport is no stranger to funky hairstyles over the years

CNN —  

What does 17-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer have to talk about with World No. 4 Andy Murray?

Hairstyles, apparently.

Federer crashed the Scot’s Q&A Twitter session on Thursday to tease Murray about his lustrous locks, asking “how do you get your hair to be so curly?” with the hashtag “helpabrotherout.”

Murray joked back: “I don’t take as good care of mine as you! I saw you checking your hair out during the photo shoot yesterday #silkysmooth,” before posting an image of himself from 2008 with a curly mane, adding “let me know if you ever want to go down this route.. Think it would be good for your image.”

Earlier this month, Federer suffered some embarrassment of his own when a small boy played a point against the 33-year-old – outmaneuvering the Swiss legend with a perfect lob at an exhibition match in New York.

Both Federer and Murray are competing in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this week. Four-time winner Federer is aiming for his 50th match win at the Californian tournament while Murray is looking to improve on his runner-up finish in 2009.

Read: Serena Williams back at Indian Wells after it ‘disgraced America’

Read: Eugenie Bouchard and Justin Bieber partner up… for doubles

