Tennis' hairdos and dont's

Andy Murray had quite a mane back in 2008, as evidenced by this image of him competing at the Australian Open that year. PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images/file

Pictured here in 1998 tennis legend Andre Agassi rocked long hair for many years. In his autobiography "Open" the star wrote that his long hairdo during the 1990s was actually a wig. Bongarts/Getty Images/file

Eight years later he waved to the crowd after his last Wimbledon appearance -- losing to the up-and-coming Rafael Nadal. Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images/file

Australia's rising star Nick Kyrgios likes to keep his hair short too -- with a snazzy twist. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images/file

For Dustin Brown, dreadlocks are the way to go -- the German is pictured here at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images/file

A young Boris Becker sporting a floppy fringe. In 1985, the German became the youngest-ever Wimbledon men's singles champion, aged just 17 years old. T. G. Higgins /Allsport

As Becker's career progressed, so did his hairstyles. Friedemann Vogel/Bongarts/Getty Images/file

Back in 2002, Roger Federer liked the ponytail look but has since opted for shorter locks. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/file

Five-time Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg was so talented he even made the mullet look cool. AFP/Getty Images