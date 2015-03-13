Serena and the story of Indian Wells in 2001

Serena Williams, left, won the Indian Wells tennis tournament in 2001 by beating Kim Clijsters. But that was only half the story... JOHN MABANGLO/AFP/Getty Images

Williams was booed by fans in the final. She grew up not far away in a suburb of Los Angeles. Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

Williams' dad, Richard, and older sister, Venus, were booed when they made their way to their seats. Richard Williams said he was racially abused. MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Despite the charged atmosphere, Serena Williams beat Clijsters in three sets to repeat as champion. Adam Pretty/AUS /Allsport

Serena Williams exchanged a hug with her dad after the final. Richard Williams shaped the careers of his two grand slam winning daughters from humble beginnings. Jed Jacobsohn/ALLSPORT

But the incident took a toll on Serena Williams and her family. She boycotted Indian Wells until this year. PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images

In her first match in Indian Wells in 14 years, Serena played Monica Niculescu. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images