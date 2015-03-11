Follow us at @CNNSport and like us on Facebook

It’s Canada’s ultimate pairing.

World No.7 and Wimbledon runner up Eugenie Bouchard posted a photo of herself on Twitter with compatriot and heartthrob Justin Bieber as they teamed up for a game of tennis.

Bouchard credited the pop star’s “nice serve” and once said the “Baby” singer would be her ideal date during an awkward on-court interview at 2014’s Australian Open.

Bieber courts a lot of interest on social media with a Twitter following of 61.3 million – roughly the entire population of Italy – but the 21-year-old has yet to respond to Bouchard’s tweet.

The pair played doubles at the Annual Desert Smash event hosted by Will Ferrell at California’s La Quinta Resort in aid of Cancer for College, a charity that provides scholarships for students who have battled with the disease.

Danish tennis star and recent Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Caroline Wozniacki also had her photo taken with the singer estimated to be worth $80m, tweeting: “Just another night in the desert #beliebit.”

