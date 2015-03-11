Jeremy Clarkson: Hated by liberals, loved by the elite

By Mairi Mackay, for CNN
Updated 4:45 PM EDT, Wed March 11, 2015
Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May pose with the award for Most Popular Factual Programme at the UK's National Television Awards 2007. Syndicated in 214 countries and with an audience in excess of 350 million, it is the most viewed factual show in the world.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
No strangers to wild publicity stunts, the Top Gear team crossed London's Tower Bridge on a tank in 2008 to promote their live show.
SHAUN CURRY/AFP/Getty Images
Clarkson drives an Aston Martin 300km northwest of Bucharest while filming Top Gear in 2009.
ANA POENARIU/AFP/Getty Images
Sun newspaper editor Dominic Mohan and Jeremy Clarkson leave St Paul's Cathedral after former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher's ceremonial funeral in London in 2013.
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
The hounds of the Heythrop Hunt arrive to greet hunt supporters in Chipping Norton. Clarkson lives in the Cotswolds village, not far from the home of his friend, UK Prime Minister David Cameron.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
David Cameron and his wife Samantha stop for a drink in a pub during the 2010 general election. Chipping Norton lies within Cameron's constituency of Witney in Oxfordshire.
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images
Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks outside her Chipping Norton home. Along with Clarkson, Cameron she is part of the so-called "Chipping Norton Set."
Rob Stothard / Getty Images
Musician Alex James of the band Blur performs Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The Chipping Norton resident is also an avid cheese maker, and enlisted celebrity friends such as Jamie Oliver to help out with The Big Feastival, an annual fair held in the village.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Chipping Norton resident Elisabeth Murdoch, pictured with her father media mogul Rupert Murdoch, on a balcony overlooking horse racing at Cheltenham in 2010.
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Editor’s Note: This article contains language that some may find offensive.

Story highlights

Top Gear's Jeremy Clarkson is determinedly anti-PC; courts controversy

Broadcaster has caused offense for racist remarks in the past

Friends with UK PM David Cameron and former news head Rebekah Brooks

London CNN  — 

At the time it probably seemed like fun: Jeremy Clarkson and a crew from the top-rated BBC TV show Top Gear driving a Porsche in Argentina.

The only problem was that the car’s registration plate, H982 FLK, appeared to refer to the 1982 Falklands War between the UK and Argentina, fought over a remote British colony off the coast of Patagonia, which both countries claim.

The conflict, which claimed the lives of 655 Argentinian servicemen and 255 Britons, ended with a British victory.

Clarkson and the rest of the production team were in the country filming a TV special on a remote highway that passes through Chile and Argentina, and the number plate sparked anger among locals over the perennially touchy subject of the war.

As the crew attempted to flee by road to Chile, they were attacked by an angry crowd who hurled rocks and bricks at the Porsche and other cars in the convoy.

Clarkson, who fronts Top Gear, later said an angry mob tried to attack them with pickax handles and shouted “burn their cars.”

Caption:LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Presenter Jeremy Clarkson attends the world premiere of 'Prometheus' at the Empire Leicester Square on May 31, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
video

Top Gear star suspended for 'fracas'

“This was not some jolly jape that went awry. For once, we did nothing wrong,” he told The Sun.

Top Gear producers said the numbers and letters on the registration plates had not been chosen deliberately.

The motoring show, fronted by Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, has made a name for itself globally with risky stunts and a brand of blokish humor that often treads the line and regularly steps over it.

Clarkson is determinedly anti-politically correct among the topics he rails about, both on the show and in his newspaper and magazine columns. Favored topics include environmentalism, traffic laws and liberals.

The latest “fracas” has seen Clarkson suspended by the BBC, which broadcasts Top Gear, for allegedly hitting a producer.

The presenter, who is one of the BBC’s highest earners, has previously caused offense during shoots in foreign countries and regularly court controversy at home.

In July 2014, Clarkson came under fire for a racist comment made during a Top Gear special in Myanmar.

The slur came during a show segment which showed hosts Clarkson, Hammond and May looking at a bridge they had built over the River Kwai as a local man walked over it.

“That is a proud moment. But there’s a slope on it,” Clarkson said.

British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson in Sydney, Australia on February 10, 2010.
Mike Flokis/Getty Images
video

Is this the end of Top Gear?

“You’re right,” co-star Hammond replied. “It’s definitely higher on that side.”

Following complaints, the UK’s media watchdog, Ofcom, said the use of the word “slope,” which is a derogatory term, was offensive and that the episode broke broadcasting rules.

The show’s executive producer Andy Wilman said in a statement, that they “[regretted] any offense caused,” adding, “when we used the word ‘slope’ … it was a light-hearted word play joke referencing both the build quality of the bridge and the local Asian man who was crossing it.”

Over the years, Clarkson has been in trouble for an apparent series of racist comments including characterizing Mexicans as “lazy and feckless” and saying that everyone who traveled to India got “the trots.”

He was also accused of using the “n-word” while filming the motoring show by UK newspaper The Mirror.

“Eeny, meeny, miny moe …,” he sang in video footage published by The Mirror, “Catch a nigger by his toe.”

Initially, Clarkson vehemently denied the accusation on Twitter but following public condemnation and calls for the BBC to fire him, he begged viewers for forgiveness in a video statement posted online.

“I’d actually used the word I was trying to obscure. I was mortified by this, horrified. It is a word I loathe,” Clarkson said.

Among the condemnations was a sternly worded statement from 10 Downing Street, the office UK Prime Minister David Cameron – a friend of Clarkson’s – saying he would “certainly not” use the n-word.

According to the BBC, the PM’s spokesperson added that he felt it was “absolutely right that there has been an apology.”

Both Clarkson and the UK prime minister have homes in an affluent, rural part of central England known as the Cotswolds.

They are part of a wealthy group of media, politics and showbiz acquaintances who live in and around Cameron’s Oxfordshire constituency. They have been dubbed “The Chipping Norton Set.”

Among them is former News International CEO and editor of The Sun and The News of the World, Rebekah Brooks, who came to prominence during the News International phone hacking scandal, for which she was acquitted.

They also include former Blur musician Alex James and Elisabeth Murdoch, daughter of News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch.

In an article for the Daily Telegraph, former chief political commentator Peter Oborne described “The Chipping Norton Set” as “an incestuous collection of louche, affluent, power-hungry and amoral Londoners.”

Clarkson’s popularity also comes from regular columns in venerated newspaper, The Sunday Times and tabloid The Sun.

A recent Sunday Times column with the headline “Phrasebook, tick. Local currency, tick. Tracksuit, tick. I’m off to the north” attracted the ire of people from the northern English city of Liverpool.

He wrote: “People up there (north) earn less, die more quickly, have fewer jobs and live in houses that are worth the square root of sod all.”

Local newspaper, The Liverpool Echo, which pointed out that Clarkson is a northerner himself, published a series of responses to the piece from local people who described him as “stuck in the past” and “a fake southerner” whose comments were “as dated as his double denims.”