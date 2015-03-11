British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson in Sydney, Australia on February 10, 2010.
'Top Gear' star suspended for 'fracas'
British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson in Sydney, Australia on February 10, 2010.
'Top Gear' star suspended for 'fracas'
Explained: What is the 'One China' policy?
Biden describes what he discussed with Xi Jinping in G20 meeting
Watch: Ukrainian soldier tearfully reunites with grandmother after Kherson is liberated
Video shows moments before planes crash during airshow
Video shows moment of deadly explosion
Ukrainians celebrate liberation as Russia pulls out of Kherson
Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
Watch the moment the UN Secretary-General realizes he's reading the wrong speech at COP27
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
See Iranian soccer player appear to protest during tournament
CNN anchor presses Imran Khan to provide evidence of government involvement in shooting
Man arrested after eggs thrown at King Charles
UK town burns giant effigy of Liz Truss on Bonfire Night
Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after crashing
Iranian rapper charged with crimes punishable by death
01:05
Story highlights

Presenter was involved in an encounter with a BBC producer

Top Gear was due to air this Sunday, episode pulled from schedule

London CNN  — 

Clarkson was suspended for allegedly hitting a producer, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The BBC has suspended Jeremy Clarkson, the host of car show “Top Gear,” following “a fracas with a BBC producer,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“Jeremy Clarkson has been suspended pending an investigation,” they said. “No one else has been suspended. Top Gear will not be broadcast this Sunday.”

Fans of the presenter expressed dismay at the decision. At the time of writing, more than 147,000 people had signed a petition seeking his reinstatement.

Using the hashtag #BringBackClarkson, some Twitter users lamented that the show would not be the same without him.

Clarkson himself also took to Twitter, posting an apology (of sorts) to Labour leader Ed Miliband – for knocking him down the news agenda.

“Save Clarkson?” his co-host James May tweeted. “Save empty cardboard boxes and off-cuts of string. They’re far more useful.”

Former CNN host Piers Morgan, who has had a series of run-ins with the presenter, also waded in with a cheeky jibe.

Controversial comments

This is not the first time that Clarkson has been at the center of controversy.

In May this year, the television presenter asked forgiveness after using a racist term during a taping of the show.

Top Gear host suspended

Clarkson had mumbled the n-word while reciting a children’s nursery rhyme, but that version of the take was never aired.

Last year, the BBC show hit the headlines when Argentina complained about a “Top Gear” special filmed in the country in which the number plate H982 FKL was used – interpreted by some as a reference to the 1982 Falklands War.

Forced to stop filming and leave the country, Clarkson said on the BBC Newsbeat website that the use of the plate was purely coincidental.

Top Gear was named as the world’s most widely watched factual program in the Guinness World Record 2013 Edition book, with an estimated 350 million global viewers. The show is sold to 214 territories worldwide.

British television BBC presenter of motor show 'Top Gear' Jeremy Clarkson is pictured while he drives an Aston Martin car on Transfagarasan road close to Sibiu city, 300 km northwest from Bucharest, on September 24, 2009. The three presenters, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will drive the latest models of Ferrari, Aston Martin and Lamborghini on different roads and cities in Romania as Bucharest, Vidraru dam, Danube Delta and seacoast of Black Sea. AFP PHOTO ANA POENARIU
In a previous article on their website, the BBC said “Jeremy Clarkson is not a man given to considered opinion.”

In their statement, the corporation declined to comment any further.