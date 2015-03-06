Williams splits with hitting partner

She once likened him to a brother, but now Serena Williams is no longer working with hitting partner Sascha Bajin, right. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

They were together for eight years, though Bajin wasn't with Williams when she won a 19th major at the Australian Open in January. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Instead her hitting partner was Frenchman Jonathan Dasnieres de Veigy, who reached a high of 146th in the rankings in 2013. PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/GettyImages

It didn't take long for someone to snap up Bajin. He is now in the team of two-time grand slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Like Bajin, Michael Joyce, left, was once a high-profile hitting partner. He worked with Maria Sharapova before becoming her coach. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images