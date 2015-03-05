Story highlights
World View offers near-space balloon flights at $75,000 compared to Virgin Galactic's price of $250,000
Balloons will lift pressurized capsules carrying six passengers to about 100,000 feet
After passengers view the blackness of space and Earth's curvature, a parafoil floats the capsule to Earth
Editor’s Note: This article originally published in 2015. It’s coverage for Future of Adventure, which explores designs and innovations that enable us to experience the world in thrilling new ways. To see everything, go to cnn.com/adventure