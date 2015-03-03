Marion Bartoli: Former Wimbledon champion ponders comeback … on Twitter

By Susie East
Updated 8:12 AM EST, Tue March 3, 2015
In 2013, Marion Bartoli was crowned Wimbledon champion. The Frenchwoman shocked the tennis world by retiring just one month later, but now ishe's back...
CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images
Grass was Bartoli's most successful surface. The 29-year-old didn't drop a set throughout her triumph in 2013, while she also reached the final at the All England Club in 2007.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
In the 2013 final -- and after taking a nap an hour before it began -- Bartoli beat big-serving German Sabine Lisicki 6-1 6-4.
STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP/Getty Images
Bartoli made her way to her player box after the final and exchanged hugs with her team, which included dad Walter (middle) and former Wimbledon champion Amelie Mauresmo (right) who now coaches Andy Murray.
GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
Walter encouraged his daughter to adopt a two-handed playing style as a child after being inspired by the success of Monica Seles.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Six weeks after her Wimbledon triumph she lost her opening match at the Cincinnati Open on August 14 and shortly after quit tennis due to injuries. "My shoulder was on fire, my back," she said. "I remember telling myself, 'What are you doing here? What's the point of being in so much pain?'"
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Bartoli also developed a distinctive serving style. She reached the semifinals on the red clay of Roland Garros at the 2011 French Open.
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Bartoli reached the quarterfinals of the 2012 U.S. Open, and the same stage of the Australian Open in 2009.
Getty Images
Looking back at Marion Bartoli's career

CNN  — 

To come back or not come back?

That is the question former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli posed on Twitter, prompting a raft of replies and retweets.

The Frenchwoman was crowned champion at the All England Club in July 2013, but announced her retirement a mere one month later due to persistent injury problems.

But now it appears the former world No. 7 is pondering a return to the court, with eight-time grand slam champion Jimmy Connors warning Bartoli to only consider it if she is fully committed.

Bartoli wouldn’t be the first women’s star to come out of retirement.

Veterans Martina Hingis, Jennifer Capriati and Kimiko Date-Krumm all chose to reenter the fray after saying their initial farewells.

Bartoli won eight WTA titles during a 13-year professional career, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian and U.S. Opens and the last four of her home grand slam in Paris.

