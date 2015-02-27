Why blue/black/white/gold dress went viral

Mel Robbins is a CNN commentator, legal analyst and the CEO of Mel Robbins Enterprises, a management consulting firm. In 2014, she was named outstanding news talk-radio host by the Gracie Awards. Follow her @melrobbins . The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) There's a simple reason why the dress debate and the rampaging llamas in Arizona have taken over our news feeds, our conversations and our lives this week -- and it has more to do with cat videos than science. To put it simply, we'd rather debate something positive, like the dress, than ISIS and Department of Homeland Security funding.

Their analysis of 10,000 most viral articles proved this point overwhelmingly.

Another case: On Friday came news of Leonard Nimoy's death after a long and prosperous life. Quickly, his most inspiring quotes, discussion of his influence on American culture -- not to mention tributes of the Vulcan salute -- began trending all over the Internet as we moved on from the dress and the llamas to bond over our shared awe and admiration of a great man.

All this doesn't mean we're uninterested in more intellectual topics -- it simply points to a positivity bias in the stories we pay attention to most online. In addition to the internal positive boost we feel, positive stories typically help us feel connected to others. What's more amusing than looking at a dress is debating the dress with your friends and family. And as we reflect on Nimoy's life, we can't help but reflect on a part of our own, growing up with the shared experience across American culture of watching "Star Trek."

As for the dress, by the way, neuroscientists who study color have an explanation for why it appears to be blue and black to some of us, but white and gold to the rest of us. In fancy terms, it has to do with the way in which light enters your eye, the "chromatic axis" variation, thanks to daylight and the fact that different colors have different wave lengths.

There are a lot of technical terms to describe the phenomenon of the dress, but I explained it to my 9-year-old this way: When we look at the same object, our eyes and brains can make us see different things. It happens with kale -- my husband and I see a delicious plate of greens; our kids see something you should feed to those llamas that ran amok this week in Sun City, Arizona. Voilà, the dress mystery has been solved.

Unfortunately, that means we can all go back to work now.