Breaking News

Glen Campbell Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 7:58 AM ET, Mon February 19, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Glen Campbell, the upbeat guitarist from Delight, Arkansas, whose smooth vocals and down-home manner made him a mainstay of music and television for decades, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/08/entertainment/glen-campbell-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has died after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer&#39;s disease,&lt;/a&gt; his family announced on Tuesday, August 8. The six-time Grammy Award winner was 81.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Glen Campbell, the upbeat guitarist from Delight, Arkansas, whose smooth vocals and down-home manner made him a mainstay of music and television for decades, has died after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease, his family announced on Tuesday, August 8. The six-time Grammy Award winner was 81.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Campbell began playing music in bars when he was 15 or 16. He started his recording career as a Los Angeles studio musician, lending his talents to many hits as part of the renowned &quot;Wrecking Crew&quot; of musicians.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell began playing music in bars when he was 15 or 16. He started his recording career as a Los Angeles studio musician, lending his talents to many hits as part of the renowned "Wrecking Crew" of musicians.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Campbell rehearses with The Wellingtons and dancers from the TV show &quot;Shindig!&quot; in 1965.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell rehearses with The Wellingtons and dancers from the TV show "Shindig!" in 1965.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
In the early 1960s, Campbell signed with Capitol Records. Here, he is seen at a recording session with producer Al DeLory, who helped Campbell achieve a number of hit singles and albums including &quot;Gentle on My Mind&quot; and &quot;By the Time I Get to Phoenix.&quot;
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
In the early 1960s, Campbell signed with Capitol Records. Here, he is seen at a recording session with producer Al DeLory, who helped Campbell achieve a number of hit singles and albums including "Gentle on My Mind" and "By the Time I Get to Phoenix."
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Campbell became a regular on &quot;The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour&quot; with Tom, left, and Dick Smothers. In 1968, Campbell became a co-host of the summer replacement series, &quot;The Summer Brothers Smothers Show,&quot; on CBS.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell became a regular on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" with Tom, left, and Dick Smothers. In 1968, Campbell became a co-host of the summer replacement series, "The Summer Brothers Smothers Show," on CBS.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
Campbell cuddles with his daughter Kelli and his son Travis in 1968. Campbell was married four times and had eight children.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell cuddles with his daughter Kelli and his son Travis in 1968. Campbell was married four times and had eight children.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Campbell, Bobbie Gentry and Lalo Schifrin hold the statuettes they won at the 1968 Grammy Awards. Campbell won four Grammys that year.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell, Bobbie Gentry and Lalo Schifrin hold the statuettes they won at the 1968 Grammy Awards. Campbell won four Grammys that year.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Campbell&#39;s appearances on &quot;The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour&quot; led to his own own variety series, &quot;The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour.&quot; Here, Campbell performs with Stevie Wonder on the show.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell's appearances on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" led to his own own variety series, "The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour." Here, Campbell performs with Stevie Wonder on the show.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
In 1969, Campbell co-starred in the Western &quot;True Grit&quot; with John Wayne. Wayne, left, won an Oscar for his role as Rooster Cogburn.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
In 1969, Campbell co-starred in the Western "True Grit" with John Wayne. Wayne, left, won an Oscar for his role as Rooster Cogburn.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Cher performs with Campbell on &quot;The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour,&quot; which aired on CBS from 1969 to 1972. &quot;Gentle on My Mind&quot; was the theme song of the show.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Cher performs with Campbell on "The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour," which aired on CBS from 1969 to 1972. "Gentle on My Mind" was the theme song of the show.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Campbell and his second wife, Billie Jean Nunley, visit the village-borough of Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania, in 1971.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell and his second wife, Billie Jean Nunley, visit the village-borough of Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania, in 1971.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Campbell&#39;s iconic album &quot;Rhinestone Cowboy&quot; was released in 1975.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell's iconic album "Rhinestone Cowboy" was released in 1975.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Campbell and his third wife, Sarah Davis, in 1977.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell and his third wife, Sarah Davis, in 1977.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Campbell was engaged in the early 1980s to fellow country singer Tanya Tucker. They never married.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell was engaged in the early 1980s to fellow country singer Tanya Tucker. They never married.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
During the 2012 Grammy Awards, Campbell was presented with the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. He performed with the Band Perry and Blake Shelton as they paid tribute to his exceptional career. The year prior, in 2011, Campbell revealed that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer&#39;s disease and would be embarking on a farewell tour.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
During the 2012 Grammy Awards, Campbell was presented with the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. He performed with the Band Perry and Blake Shelton as they paid tribute to his exceptional career. The year prior, in 2011, Campbell revealed that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and would be embarking on a farewell tour.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Campbell and his fourth wife, Kim Woollen, attend the Grammy Awards in 2012.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell and his fourth wife, Kim Woollen, attend the Grammy Awards in 2012.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Campbell hugs his daughter Ashley, left, as they attend a 2012 news conference with US Sen. Edward Markey, co-chairman of the Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer&#39;s Disease. The Campbell family has advocated for awareness and research on the disease.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
Campbell hugs his daughter Ashley, left, as they attend a 2012 news conference with US Sen. Edward Markey, co-chairman of the Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer's Disease. The Campbell family has advocated for awareness and research on the disease.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
CNN Films presented the documentary &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/shows/glen-campbell-ill-be-me&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Glen Campbell ... I&#39;ll Be Me,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; which followed his goodbye tour across America in 2011.
Photos: Glen Campbell: Through the years
CNN Films presented the documentary "Glen Campbell ... I'll Be Me," which followed his goodbye tour across America in 2011.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
01 glen campbell RESTRICTEDGlen Campbell RESTRICTEDGlen Campbell Shindig RESTRICTED03 glen campbell RESTRICTED02 glen campbell RESTRICTEDGlen Campbell children RESTRICTEDGlen Campbell Grammy RESTRICTED04 glen campbell RESTRICTED05 glen campbell RESTRICTED06 glen campbell RESTRICTEDGlen Campbell Billie Jean Nunley RESTRICTED07 glen campbell RESTRICTEDGlen Campbell Sarah Davis RESTRICTED08 glen campbell RESTRICTED11 glen campbellGlen Campbell Kim Woolen RESTRICTED12 glen campbell RESTRICTED13 glen campbell

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Campbell, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011.

Personal:
Birth date: April 22, 1936
Death date: August 8, 2017
Birth place: Billstown, Arkansas
    Birth name: Glen Travis Campbell
    Read More
    Father: John Wesley Campbell, a farmer
    Mother: Carrie Dell (Stone) Campbell, a homemaker
    Marriages: Kim Woollen, (1982-2017, his death); Sarah Davis, (1976-1980, divorced); Billie Jean Nunley, (1959-1976, divorced); Diane Kirk, (1955-1959, divorced)
    Children: with Kim Woollen: Cal, Shannon, Ashley; with Sarah Davis: Dillon; with Billie Jean Nunley: Kelli, Travis, Kane; with Diane Kirk: Debby
    Other Facts:
    Campbell won six Grammy Awards, three Grammy Hall of Fame honors and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and had 20 nominations.
    Nominated for one Academy Award.
    One of 12 children.
    At 15 or 16, Campbell began playing music in local bars.
    Had issues with alcohol and drugs in the past.
    Campbell was engaged in the early 1980s to fellow country singer Tanya Tucker, who was more than 20 years his junior.
    On having Alzheimer's: "I just take it as it comes, you know," Campbell told CNN in 2012. "If you're going to have it handed to you, you have got to take it, anyway. So, that is the way I look at it."
    Timeline:
    1960 -     Campbell begins his recording career as a Los Angeles studio musician, lending his talents to many hits as part of the renowned "Wrecking Crew" of musicians.
    Early 1960s - Signs with Capitol Records.
    1964-1965 - Recurring role on the ABC music show, "Shindig."
    1964 and 1965 - Joins the Beach Boys as a tour fill-in for Brian Wilson.
    1966 - Plays on the Beach Boys "Pet Sounds" album.
    February 29, 1968 - Wins four 1967 Grammy Awards: Best Male Performance and Best Contemporary Group Performance (Vocal or Instrumental), for "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," and Best Country & Western Recording and Best Country & Western Male Solo Vocal Performance, for "Gentle on My Mind."
    1968 - Co-host of the "Summer Brothers Smothers Show" on CBS.
    1969 - Co-stars in the western, "True Grit," with John Wayne.
    1969-1972 - "The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour" variety show airs on CBS.
    March 12, 1969 - Wins a 1968 Grammy Award for Album of the Year, for "By the Time I Get to Phoenix."
    1994 - His autobiography, "Rhinestone Cowboy," written with Tom Carter, is published.
    2000 - Campbell's 1968 single, "Wichita Lineman," is inducted into the Grammy Awards Hall of Fame.
    November 2003 - Campbell is arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, hit and run and assault charges after a series of incidents police say started with a minor car wreck near his home in Phoenix. After a plea deal, he is sentenced to 10 days in jail.
    2004 - "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" is inducted into the Grammy Awards Hall of Fame.
    2008 - "Gentle on My Mind" is inducted into the Grammy Awards Hall of Fame.
    June 2011 - Reveals he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
    2011 - Releases the album, "Ghost on the Canvas," and embarks on his "goodbye tour."
    2012 - Receives a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
    April 2014 - Due to the progression of his disease, Campbell is admitted to a special care facility in Nashville.
    October 2014 - The video for Campbell's final recording, "I'm Not Gonna Miss You," is released. It was recorded in 2013 with producer Julian Raymond. "I'm still here but yet I'm gone. I don't play guitar or sing my songs," the tune begins as it details his struggles with Alzheimer's.
    October 24, 2014 - The documentary, "Glen Campbell ... I'll Be Me," is released.
    February 8, 2015 - Wins the Grammy Award for Best Country Song for "I'm Not Gonna Miss You," with Julian Raymond.
    October 2015 - Campbell's wife, Kim, tells People magazine Campbell came home in late July for seven weeks, but since has returned to a special-care medical facility.
    April 3, 2016 - Receives the Career Achievement Award during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards.
    August 8, 2017 - His family announces his death after his "long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease."