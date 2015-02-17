Esther Vergeer: What the invincible sportswoman did next

Vergeer continues to stay in top physical condition. "I think I am going to go on court more often but I also have to admit I am playing basketball now which I'm really enjoying," says the 33-year-old.

The Esther Vergeer Foundation also aims to encourage children across the globe to take up sport. "I don't think a lot of kids with disabilities go out there and play sports," she says. "So that needs to be pushed and motivated."

"The ultimate dream is for wheelchair tennis to be a very integrated sport," says Vergeer, seen here with 17-time grand slam winner Roger Federer at the integrated men's tour event in Rotterdam.

Since retiring Esther Vergeer has been working to promote more integrated tennis tournaments. Here she meets actor Ben Stiller (R) and his wife Christine Taylor at the U.S. Open in New York. All four grand slams stage wheelchair and able-bodied events.

Announcing her retirement in February 2013 was an emotional moment for the Dutch superstar. "To walk away, to walk into another world was one of the scariest things of my life," Vergeer says. "Sometimes it still is scary."

The Paralympic gold medal at London 2012 was a landmark achievement for Vergeer. "It was such a relief to win," she recalls. "It was a lot of pressure on my shoulders and so I decided to take a break after the Paralympic Games."

"My will to win, my will to be the best I could be is the thing that set me apart from the others," Vergeer reflects on her career at the top of wheelchair tennis.

Vergeer's 10-year winning streak began with victory at the 2003 Australian Open, where she beat Australian Daniela Di Toro, who also happened to be the last player to inflict defeat on the Dutch dynamo.

What does the world's invincible sportswoman do when she decides to stop? Dutch wheelchair tennis superstar Ester Vergeer is planning a new future after retiring with a peerless 470-match winning streak.

Story highlights Esther Vergeer has a winning streak of 470 matches - the most set ever by a female athlete The Dutch wheelchair tennis star says retirement was the "scariest moment" of her life She is now an advocate for more integrated tennis events outside the grand slams Vergeer wants Paralympic athletes to be seen as "just human beings with ambition"

Follow us at @CNNSport and like us on Facebook

CNN —

Esther Vergeer was the world’s invincible sporting superstar, unbeaten on the tennis court for 10 years and still at the top of her game.

Then one day, while she was sitting on her sofa watching TV, she decided it was time to retire, just like that.

The Dutch grande dame of wheelchair tennis ended her career in 2013 on a winning streak of 470 matches – an achievement second only to Pakistani squash great Jahangir Khan’s record mark of 555 straight victories set in the 1980s.

“That decision to walk away, to walk into a world you don’t know, have no experience in, was one of the scariest times in my life,” Vergeer told CNN’s Open Court.

“Sometimes it still is scary!”

An emotion fueled moment the previous summer had acted as a catalyst for Vergeer’s decision to step away from competition.

After winning a seventh Paralympic gold medal at London 2012, she broke down in tears, explaining to the media huddled around her, “There was so much pressure on me. Everybody just expects me to win gold, expects it to be easy.”

A new life

After toiling and training for 20 years, she thought enough was enough.

“It was such a relief to win that medal,” says the 33-year-old Vergeer as she reflects on her self-imposed sabbatical. “So I decided to take a break after the Paralympic Games and I enjoyed not having to deal with the pressure anymore.

“I was at home watching the Australian Open [in 2013] and I realized I didn’t miss it. I didn’t want to be in Australia. I enjoyed being home so much more. I was 32 and ready to start a new life.”

The transition from professional tennis player to a mere mortal was not easy for the wonder woman from Woerden.

Vergeer dominated her field, winning seven Paralympic gold medals, 21 grand slam singles crowns and 169 singles titles overall, plus 159 in doubles competition.

“It’s difficult to be retired and not to be an athlete anymore,” Vergeer explains. “There are some days that I miss it.

“Winning matches, getting applause, hanging a gold medal around your neck, I guess that is some kind of addiction, something you want to feel constantly.

“I don’t have that anymore. Now in everyday life, it’s not every day that people come up to me and say I’m doing great work.

“I had to get used to the fact that it’s not going to be there anymore.

04:23 - Source: CNN The Roger Federer of wheelchair tennis

“As an athlete your life is also so structured; the time you get up, the time you could eat, when you could go on holiday.

“Now everything is possible and sometimes I make the mistake of planning my day too full, even after two years!”

She may be retired from the professional game but Vergeer still has a jam-packed to-do list.

Top of that list is running the Esther Vergeer Foundation, which encourages children and youngsters with a physical disabilities to participate in sport.

The foundation helps organize sports days in the Netherlands but is also intent on improving sporting opportunities for disabled children around the globe.

“I don’t think a lot of kids with disabilities go out there and play sports,” she says. “That needs to be pushed and promoted. That’s what I really want to do.”

Vergeer’s own retirement did, however, lead her to the realization that Para-Sport is now much more prominent – and that’s another positive trend she wants to nurture.

“When I announced my retirement it surprised me,” she explains. “It blew me away that I got so much attention from all over the world from China, to Iran, to America.

“It made me proud, it made me realize that Paralympic sport was grown and known all over the world. That was something I fought for all my life, all my career.

“When I started playing wheelchair tennis there was hardly any recognition or knowledge of Paralympic sports.

Amazing to see tennis and @Paralympic legend @EstherVergeer here today. What an inspiration! pic.twitter.com/zde4ppuNyY — Wheelchair Tennis (LTA) (@WChairTennisGB) November 28, 2014

“In the last 20 years, I’ve seen the sport grow. I’ve seen it become more professional and integrated.

“There were still moments when I thought ‘I’d really like to be on that TV program’ but then some athlete without a disability became the first to call and sometimes that frustrated me.

“Then I realized, we need to see the growing process. I think Paralympic sport will get more attention, will become more integrated and will get more recognition from sponsors and companies in the future.”

Cover story

Her peerless win-record helped Vergeer blaze a trail to promote Paralympic sport, notably when she posed nude for the cover of ESPN Magazine’s “Body Issue” in 2010. “Sometimes, as a disabled athlete, you must think outside the box,” she told CNN at the time.

“I realize that doing the shoot was ‘an edgy’ thing to do but I didn’t do the photos just to raise awareness of disabled sport.

“The aim of the magazine is to show how different types of bodies can perform well in sport and I hope that my photos will get that message across.”

Vergeer is now proactively, and passionately, promoting another message – increasing the number of integrated tennis tournaments.

The Wheelchair Tennis Tour, which began in 1992, arguably already matches the demands of the WTA and ATP tennis tours, with 160 tournaments in 40 countries per season.

The jewels in the crown of its tour are also the four grand slams – the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open – which are staged in tandem with the prestigious able-bodied events.

“The ultimate dream I have for wheelchair tennis is that it’s going to be a very integrated sport,” says Vergeer, who is the tournament director for Februrary’s ABM AMRO wheelchair tennis tournament in Rotterdam which is played alongside the elite men’s event.

“Able-bodied tournaments are one of the best platforms we have to showcase what people with disabilities can do.

“To show we are just human beings with ambition and a love of competition.”

Adrenaline rush

Vergeer was introduced to wheelchair tennis after she was left paralyzed following surgery to remove a clutch of blood vessels around her spinal cord when she was just eight years old.

“The moment they told me I would never be able to walk again is not the moment I remember very much,” says Vergeer, who is paralyzed from the waist down.

But her first competitive tennis match a few years later still very much lingers in the mind.