No, the Catholic Church hasn't canceled Valentine's Day

Story highlights Despite its ancient history, myths about Lent abound

Starting on Ash Wednesday, more than 1 billion Christians will enter the solemn church season in preparation for Easter

(CNN) No, the Catholic Church has not canceled Valentine's Day, a holiday it started nearly 1500 years ago to honor St. Valentine, an early Christian martyr.

But several Catholic bishops are urging the faithful to forgo the steak and chocolates this year -- at least on Wednesday, the 14th. That's because the 14th is also Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent and is one of the holiest days on the calendar for many Western Christians.

Along with Good Friday, Ash Wednesday is supposed to be a somber day of prayer and penance. It's one of two days in the Catholic liturgical year in which abstinence and fasting are required.

"What's a Catholic to do, many wonder," wrote Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York . "The answer is that Ash Wednesday has precedence, and the coincidence of St. Valentine's Day would not lift for us the duty of fasting and self-denial."

Bishop Thomas Tobin of Rhode Island was more blunt. "Ash Wednesday belongs to God, and it shouldn't be taken away from him," he said

Read More