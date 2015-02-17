Breaking News

No, the Catholic Church hasn't canceled Valentine's Day

By Brian Backe and Daniel Burke

Updated 11:30 AM ET, Tue February 13, 2018

Women in traditional costumes are sprayed with water by men as members of the Marghareta Dance Group perform Easter folk traditions of the region in the Museum Village in Nyiregyhaza, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, April 21. Click through the gallery to see how Christians around the world are observing Holy Week, which marks the last week of Lent and the beginning of Easter celebrations.
Photos: Holy Week around the world
1 of 33
Children and their parents gather on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 21 for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Penitents take part in Laguna on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife on Saturday, April 19.
Residents re-enact Jesus Christ&#39;s crucifixion on a hilltop in the Petare shanty town during Holy Week in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, April 18.
Pope Francis prays during the Stations of the Cross ceremony at the Colosseum in Rome on April 18.
People attend a Good Friday service on April 18 in St. Peter&#39;s Basillica at the Vatican.
Pope Francis lies on the floor in prayer before presiding over a Good Friday service in St. Peter&#39;s Basilica.
Women burn incense while participating in a Good Friday procession honoring the patron saint of Lima, Peru, on April 18.
Catholics participate in a procession as part of Good Friday activities in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on April 18.
Christian Orthodox pilgrims carry wooden crosses during a Good Friday procession in Jerusalem.
Worshippers of the Santisimo Cristo del Salvador brotherhood pray around the crucifix during a procession April 18 in Valencia, Spain.
Penitents, surrounded by several thousand people in Cuenca, Spain, carry a statue of Our Father Nazarene during the Good Friday procession &quot;Way of Calvary.&quot;
People walk with crosses April 18 as the Northern Cross pilgrimage makes the final leg of its journey to Holy Island, England.
Faithful take part in a pilgrimage to the Cross of Villa Armonia during a possession to mark Good Friday in La Paz, Bolivia.
Penitents in San Fernando, Philippines, hang from wooden crosses on Good Friday as they take part in a re-enactment of Jesus Christ&#39;s crucifixion.
A man participates in a re-enactment of the carrying of the cross April 18 in Balmaseda, Spain.
Catholic worshippers perform a sea procession to transfer a statue of Jesus Christ from one church to another April 18 in Larantuka, Indonesia.
People take part in a Stations of the Cross re-enactment at the Raja Agung church in Bintan Island, Indonesia, on Good Friday.
Pope Francis kisses the foot of a woman in Rome on Thursday, April 17.
Pope Francis celebrates the Mass in St. Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican on April 17.
A general view of St. Peter&#39;s Basilica during the Chrism Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on April 17 in Vatican City.
Christian believers take part in the ribbons procession as part of the Holy Week before Easter, in Cot, Cartago province, Costa Rica, on April 16.
A Filipino carries a wooden cross along a road on Maundy Thursday in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Philippines, on April 17.
Ethiopian Orthodox women pray at the Deir El Sultan monastery during the Washing of the Feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on April 17. The church is traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ.
Young penitents parade during a Holy Week procession in the northern Spanish Basque village of Segura on April 17.
Members of the Spanish Legion carry a statue of Christ of Mena on April 17 in Malaga, Spain.
Penitents take part in the Procesion del Silencio by the Cristo de las Injurias brotherhood on April 16 in Zamora, Spain.
A Catholic worshipper lights a candle at the tombs of ancestors during Holy Week celebrations known as Semana Santa on April 16, in Larantuka, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.
Penitents take part in the Fusionadas brotherhood procession in Malaga, Spain, on April 16.
Penitents watch on from a damaged part of the Palo Cathedral during the Maundy Thursday Mass at Palo Cathedral in Palo, Leyte, Philippines, on April 17.
Penitents from Jesus del Via Crucis brotherhood cross a bridge as they take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, on April 15.
Roman Catholics celebrate at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on April 14.
Egyptian Christians celebrate Palm Sunday during a service in the Samaan el-Kharaz Church in the Mokattam district of Cairo, Egypt, on April 13.
Story highlights

  • Despite its ancient history, myths about Lent abound
  • Starting on Ash Wednesday, more than 1 billion Christians will enter the solemn church season in preparation for Easter

(CNN)No, the Catholic Church has not canceled Valentine's Day, a holiday it started nearly 1500 years ago to honor St. Valentine, an early Christian martyr.

But several Catholic bishops are urging the faithful to forgo the steak and chocolates this year -- at least on Wednesday, the 14th. That's because the 14th is also Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent and is one of the holiest days on the calendar for many Western Christians.
Along with Good Friday, Ash Wednesday is supposed to be a somber day of prayer and penance. It's one of two days in the Catholic liturgical year in which abstinence and fasting are required.
    "What's a Catholic to do, many wonder," wrote Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. "The answer is that Ash Wednesday has precedence, and the coincidence of St. Valentine's Day would not lift for us the duty of fasting and self-denial."
    Bishop Thomas Tobin of Rhode Island was more blunt. "Ash Wednesday belongs to God, and it shouldn't be taken away from him," he said.
    Like Tobin, the Archdiocese of Chicago is urging Catholic lovebirds to celebrate Valentine's Day on Tuesday, the 13th, which is also Fat Tuesday, the beginning of Mardi Gras.
    "Join it up with Mardi Gras!" concurred Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo, New York, in a video posted online.
    Lent became standardized in the Catholic Church around the year 325, but despite it's ancient history, myths about Lenten traditions abound. Here are five of the most common.
    Myth 1: Lent is 40 days
    Counting from Ash Wednesday to Holy Saturday, there are 46 days.
    Then why do we always refer to the 40 days of Lent? The 40 days of fasting during Lent do not include Sundays.
    Every Sunday Christians commemorate the day of Christ's resurrection, thus, Sunday by its nature is a day of joy and celebration. The Sundays during Lent are not prescribed days of fasting and abstinence, so meat is permitted.
    Myth 2: Lent ends on Easter Sunday
    Lent ends on Holy Thursday. The season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, February 14 this year, and ends on March 29, Holy Thursday, which commemorates Jesus' last supper with his disciples.
    As stated in the Catholic Church's "General Norms for the Liturgical Year and the Calendar," the Easter triduum (Latin for "three days") begins with the evening Mass of the Lord's Supper, and includes Good Friday and Holy Saturday. It closes with evening prayer on Easter Sunday.
    Myth 3: Catholics abstain from meat during all of Lent
    Only on Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent are Catholics required to abstain from meat in remembrance of the sacrifice Jesus made on Good Friday.
    According to abstinence laws, meat includes warm-blooded animals and birds. Fish and other cold-blooded animals are not prohibited.
    Local Catholic bishops may determine specific prescripts about what foods are included in abstinence. This can lead to interesting exceptions.
    In the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit, eating muskrat is allowable on Fridays during Lent. Puffin, beaver and alligator are permissible in some places, too -- provided your local butcher has good connections!
    Myth 4: The Pope decides the date of Easter
    Thanks in part to astronomers who figured out when all full moons would occur, for nearly 1,700 years Easter has fallen on the first Sunday after the Paschal, or Passover, full moon. The earliest possible date of Easter is March 22, and the latest is April 25.
    This year Easter is on April 1. Yep, that's April Fool's day, another quirky calendrical coincidence.
    The way to calculate the date of Easter was determined at a meeting of church bishops and others called the Council of Nicea in 325 near Constantinople in what is now modern day Turkey.
    Myth 5: Jesus went into the desert for 40 days before he was put to death
    Actually, Jesus spent 40 days in the desert before beginning his public ministry, several years before he was crucified.
    The Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke -- individual, yet similar, interpretations of Christ's message -- each tell of Jesus spending 40 days in the desert, where he fasted, prayed and was tempted by the devil. After this he went to Galilee where he called his first disciples and began his public ministry.