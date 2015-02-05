Cher Fast Facts

Photos: The many looks of Cher Cher takes a promotional photo for "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" in 1972. See more photos of the iconic singer and actress, who turns 70 years old on Friday, May 20. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Cher, who was born Cherilyn Sarkisian in 1946, became a household name in the 1960s. She and her husband, Sonny Bono, had a No. 1 song with "I Got You, Babe." The two divorced in 1975 but would still work together on television.

Throughout her career, Cher has always been known for her flamboyant fashion. Here, she wears a feathered headdress for "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" in 1972.

Cher wears an Asian-styled headdress and a sleeveless satin top for her show in 1972.

Cher sings in a cloud of fog during her show in 1972.

In 1974, Cher performs as ringmaster on the opening day of the Ringling Bros. Circus in Inglewood, California.

Cher, in character for her show, tours Liberace's mansion in 1974.

During her career, Cher has won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award.

Cher models Bob Mackie fashion in 1978.

Cher wears another Bob Mackie creation in 1978.

Cher poses for the cover of her album "Prisoner" in 1979.

Cher poses during a photo shoot in 1984.

Between 1965 and 1999, Cher had five No. 1 hits -- four as a solo artist and one with Sonny Bono.

Cher attends the Academy Awards in 1986. In 1988, she won the best actress Oscar for her role in "Moonstruck." Other films she has starred in include "Mask," "Silkwood" and "The Witches of Eastwick."

Cher poses with actor Bob Hoskins to promote their 1990 film "Mermaids."

Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman attend the Academy Awards together in 1998. Allman is the son of musician Gregg Allman, who Cher was married to from 1975-1979. Cher also has a son, Chaz, from her marriage to Sonny Bono.

At the turn of the century, Cher's "Believe" won a Grammy Award for best dance recording.

Cher performs in 2005 during "Living Proof: The Farewell Tour."

Cher speaks on stage at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cher performs during her "Dressed To Kill Tour" in 2014.