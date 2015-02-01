Djokovic battles past Murray

Novak Djokovic won his fifth Australian Open title by beating Andy Murray in a bruising four sets. Graham Denholm/Getty Images
Djokovic's forehand was working early on and he played flawless tennis the first five games. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images
But he lost a break advantage after appearing to lose concentration when he slipped and hurt his thumb. The trainer was called. Michael Dodge/Getty Images
Murray worked his way back into the set and forced a tiebreak. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
That delighted his fans in attendance at Rod Laver Arena. Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
But Murray hit a key double fault when leading 4-2 in the tiebreak and Djokovic won it to draw first blood. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Djokovic, though, blew a 4-2 lead in the second set and Murray leveled the match in another tiebreak. The first two sets lasted two-and-a-half hours. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images
Djokovic wilted physically in the third and Murray had all the momentum when he led 2-0. Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Yet in another twist, Djokovic regrouped. When he saved a break point at 3-3, the match turned. Michael Dodge/Getty Images
It was one-way traffic in the fourth and Murray would go on to lose a fourth Australian Open final. Scott Barbour/Getty Images
But maybe this will cheer Murray up. It was the shirt worn by his fiancee pre match. She was in hot water Thursday when she was caught swearing on TV. Scott Barbour/Getty Images