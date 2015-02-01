Djokovic battles past Murray

Novak Djokovic won his fifth Australian Open title by beating Andy Murray in a bruising four sets. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Djokovic's forehand was working early on and he played flawless tennis the first five games. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

But he lost a break advantage after appearing to lose concentration when he slipped and hurt his thumb. The trainer was called. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Murray worked his way back into the set and forced a tiebreak. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

That delighted his fans in attendance at Rod Laver Arena. Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

But Murray hit a key double fault when leading 4-2 in the tiebreak and Djokovic won it to draw first blood. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Djokovic, though, blew a 4-2 lead in the second set and Murray leveled the match in another tiebreak. The first two sets lasted two-and-a-half hours. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Djokovic wilted physically in the third and Murray had all the momentum when he led 2-0. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Yet in another twist, Djokovic regrouped. When he saved a break point at 3-3, the match turned. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

It was one-way traffic in the fourth and Murray would go on to lose a fourth Australian Open final. Scott Barbour/Getty Images