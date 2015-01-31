Williams beats Sharapova in Aussie final

Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst trophy after beating Maria Sharapova in the Australian Open final. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The two haven't always seen eye to eye but there was a warm handshake after the gripping 6-3 7-6 (5) affair. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

Williams drew first blood and set the tone by breaking in the first game. It was the worst start for Sharapova, who had lost 15 in a row to Williams. MAL FAIRCLOUGH/AFP/Getty Images

There was a 12-minute delay in the first set due to rain. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Afterwards, organizers used the roof. It seemed to help Williams' already potent serve. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

When Williams won the first set, it spelled trouble for Sharapova. AL FAIRCLOUGH/AFP/Getty Images

But as is her way, Sharapova didn't throw in the towel in the second set. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

She floored Williams after a punishing rally. Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

Sharapova saved two match points with big forehands. Hannah Peters/Getty Images