Tennis
Djokovic outlasts Wawrinka in Melbourne
Published
9:30 AM ET, Fri January 30, 2015
Novak Djokovic reached a record fifth Australian Open final by defeating Stan Wawrinka in five sets Friday.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
He celebrated early in the fifth set when he broke. Wawrinka didn't win a game in the fifth.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Wawrinka, the defending champion, had rallied from a break down in the fourth and had the momentum entering the fifth.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
It was the pair's fourth consecutive fifth-set match at a grand slam. Wawrinka won 9-7 in the fifth last year.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Djokovic meets Andy Murray in Sunday's final. He has beaten Murray in all three of the matches they've played at the Australian Open.
Julian Finney/Getty Images)