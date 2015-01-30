Djokovic outlasts Wawrinka in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic reached a record fifth Australian Open final by defeating Stan Wawrinka in five sets Friday. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

He celebrated early in the fifth set when he broke. Wawrinka didn't win a game in the fifth. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Wawrinka, the defending champion, had rallied from a break down in the fourth and had the momentum entering the fifth. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It was the pair's fourth consecutive fifth-set match at a grand slam. Wawrinka won 9-7 in the fifth last year. Scott Barbour/Getty Images