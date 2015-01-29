Evonne Goolagong Cawley - a career in pictures

Evonne Goolang Cawley is a seven-time grand slam singles winner. Graham Wood/Evening Standard/Getty Images/file

But she had to defy adversity during her career to become world No.1. Don Morley/Getty Images/file

Her career was marked by episodes where -- as with so many Aborigines -- she was often treated as a second-class citizen. Tony Duffy/Staff

She first read about Wimbledon in a girl's magazine and dreamed of winning the tournament, achieving the feat at her second attempt in 1971. Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

The Australian relished the grass surface in London, twice being crowned champion there, the second in 1980 after she had become a mother. James Jackson/Evening Standard/Getty Images

She also shone on home soil winning four straight Australian Opens in the open era as well as adding seven grand slam doubles titles to her career CV. Getty Images

Goolagong Cawley (second from left) was part of a golden era of the women's game. Her own love of the sport starting with hitting a ball against a wall. Michael Webb/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

She remains an iconic figure at the Australian Open each year where a bronze statue of her was unveiled in 1994. Getty Images

For a time in retirement, she captained Australia's Fed Cup team and is now involved in tennis helping indigenous people in the sport through her development program, which she runs with her husband, the former British tennis player Roger Cawley. Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Goolagong Cawley, pictured in front of Uluru, is proud of her Aboriginal heritage. Matt Turner/Newsmakers

She has become a regular feature in the stands at the Australian Open since moving back to her native Australia following a lengthy stint in the U.S. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images