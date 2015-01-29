Sports
Murray into Aussie final

Updated 9:17 AM ET, Thu January 29, 2015
Andy Murray reached a fourth Australian Open final by topping Tomas Berdych in four sets. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Berdych claimed a long first set but Murray coasted thereafter. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Murray stepped up his baseline game in the final three sets, pinning Berdych back. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
He was rooted on by fiancee Kim Sears, who is often found in Murray's player box. Patrick Scala/Getty Images
Berdych's fiancee, model Ester Satorova, also took in the match on Rod Laver Arena. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images