Tennis
Murray into Aussie final
Updated
9:17 AM ET, Thu January 29, 2015
Andy Murray reached a fourth Australian Open final by topping Tomas Berdych in four sets.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Berdych claimed a long first set but Murray coasted thereafter.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Murray stepped up his baseline game in the final three sets, pinning Berdych back.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
He was rooted on by fiancee Kim Sears, who is often found in Murray's player box.
Patrick Scala/Getty Images
Berdych's fiancee, model Ester Satorova, also took in the match on Rod Laver Arena.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images