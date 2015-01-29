Australian Open women's semifinals

The top two in the women's game will be meeting in Saturday's final after Maria Sharapova, left, and Serena Williams won their semifinals in straight sets. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sharapova had some early issues with her serve but sorted those out and eased past fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-3 6-2. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sharapova is bidding to win a first grand slam title outside Roland Garros in seven years. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Williams fought off fellow American Madison Keys in the first set. She had an easier time in the second and advanced 7-6 (5) 6-2. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Williams' record in semifinals in Melbourne improved to 6-0. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Keys, appearing in her first grand slam semifinal, didn't go down meekly. The 19-year-old saved eight match points. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Williams and Sharapova last met in a grand slam final at the 2013 French Open, with Williams prevailing. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Williams has won most of their encounters, holding a 16-2 record versus the Russian. One of those wins came last year in Miami. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sharapova last beat Williams in 2004 at the year-end championships. Robert Laberge/Getty Images