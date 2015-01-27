Australian Open Day Nine

A dejected Rafael Nadal waits to shake hands at the net with Tomas Berdych. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Nadal lost in straight sets in the quarterfinals 6-2 6-0 7-6 (5). It was his most lopsided defeat at a major in six years. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Berdych snapped a 17-match losing streak against Nadal. Nobody beats him 18 times in a row. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

Andy Murray broke Aussie hearts when he eased past Nick Kyrgios in straight sets later Tuesday at Rod Laver Arena. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old Kyrgios won a few highlight-reel points but Murray wore him down. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The highest-profile women's match saw Maria Sharapova take on Eugenie Bouchard. But it was no contest. Sharapova, seen here, prevailed 6-3 6-2 in the quarterfinals. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images

Bouchard, who looked up to Sharapova when she was younger, made 30 unforced errors. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sharapova is bidding to end a seven-year drought at majors outside Roland Garros. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Four Bouchards on the court might not have been enough to beat Sharapova. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images