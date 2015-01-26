Australian Open Day Eight

Defending men's champion Stan Wawrinka let out a roar after he won his fourth-round match Monday. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Wawrinka saved five set points in the fourth-set tiebreak against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, one with a brilliant backhand. MAL FAIRCLOUGH/AFP/Getty Images

Wawrinka next faces Kei Nishikori in a rematch of their U.S. Open quarterfinal Nishikori won. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Nishikori beat David Ferrer in straight sets to back up his performance in New York, where he reached a maiden grand slam final. Patrick Scala/Getty Images

Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic ended the run of Feliciano Lopez. Raonic prevailed in five sets. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Lopez saved match points in two previous rounds and saved another in the fourth set versus Raonic. But Raonic took the fifth 6-3. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

In the women's draw, world No. 1 Serena Williams came from a set down to see off her conqueror at the French Open, Garbine Muguruza. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images

Venus Williams upset Agnieszka Radwanska in three sets. So, for the first time in five years, both Williams sisters are into a grand slam quarterfinal at the same time. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Last year's finalist, Dominika Cibulkova, ended Victoria Azarenka's tournament and will face Serena Williams in the quarterfinals. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images