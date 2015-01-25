Australian Open Day 7

The relief is clear after Nick Kyrgios wraps up his five-set win over Andreas Seppi in a thriller on the Hirense Arena.

Kyrgios of Australia gets up close and personal with a ball boy during epic win against Seppi. William West/AFP/Getty

Peng Shuia of China shakes hands with Maria Sharapova after being brushed aside by the Russian second seed in their last 16 clash. Greg Wood/AFP/Getty

Simona Halep is captured on the run during her straight sets win over Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium to reach the quarterfinals. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada is a study of concentration on her way to a three-set victory over Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Victory was sweet for world number three Rafael Nadal to earn a quarterfinal berth at the Australian Open. Manan Vatsyayna/AFP/Getty